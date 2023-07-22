Mrs. North Carolina is Crowned Mrs. USA Globe 2023 in Palm Springs, California
Karla Gochenour represented North Carolina in June 2023 where she was crowned as Mrs. USA Globe 2023 in Palm Springs, California. She will now go on to represent the USA in Hainan, China early next year to vie for the international title of Mrs. Globe 2024.
Palm Springs, CA, July 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Both Mrs. Globe ®️ and Mrs. USA ®️ (the United States preliminary for Mrs. Globe®️) were established in 1996. As the largest and most prestigious pageant for Mrs. In the world, former winners are now professional TV personalities, actresses, entrepreneurs, social influencers, community leaders and more.
Karla is an APRN Board Certified Family Nurse Practitioner, with an aesthetics and weight loss medical practice in North Carolina - Pineland Aesthetic Medicine In an interview, she says, “As a multi-business owner, I am well accustomed to the demands of starting something anew. I possess patience, tenacity and perseverance that mostly comes from being a mother and decades of nursing experience. I am also a model and an influencer; with this new title, I find myself in a newfound position to reach even more people and share my personal experience and my platform.” She is the spokeswoman for the WIN Foundation a 501(C)3 non-profit. Originally specializing in abuse recovery, WIN now offers programs of emotional empowerment for women around the world.
Furthermore, her husband, Hunter, is an irreplaceable member of our country as a member of our United States Army. She says, “Although I will be traveling and have the privilege of representing our amazing country, I will undoubtedly always possess a sweet spot for our North Carolina - and especially Pinehurst” where she can her husband currently call home.
During Mrs. USA Globe 2023, Karla received the “Globe award” for Mrs. Photogenic and was nominated for “Best Body”, and Mrs. Fitness.” Karla says, “I fell in love with health, wellness, pageantry, and all things beauty just a few years ago, and once I saw the difference these activities made to my life I had to dive into the deep end, so in 2019 I opened an e-commerce store Belle Dynasty, which is now sold exclusively on Amazon! I enjoy being in the gym, running a woman-owned small business, and sharing my story on social media.”
Any business, organization or individual who may be interested in becoming a sponsor may contact Karla directly: karlagochenour@gmail.com.
Categories