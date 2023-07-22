Benchmark International Facilitated the Transaction of Dynamac, Inc. to Continuim Equity Partners
Addison, IL, July 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dynamac, Inc. (Seller) is an Illinois based, precision computer numerical control (CNC) machining facility. Dynamac employs the latest in high-speed machining and sophisticated automation to satisfy the myriad challenging demands from their customers. Their niche expertise is CNC production milling and turning of aluminum, stainless, kovar, copper and brass.
Continuim Equity Partners (Buyer), is a Pittsburgh based private equity firm with over $100 million of capital commitments. They focus exclusively on acquiring and accelerating the growth of successful manufacturing and industrial businesses. Their target companies typically range from $3MM to $10MM EBITDA. Proven operating strategies, committed capital, and a talented team of executives lend to their industry prowess.
“We had a strong feeling since the first introductory call between Dynamac and Continuim that we found the perfect match. Everyone involved worked diligently to get this deal across the finish line. Kent and his team at Dynamac built an incredible company and now are poised for incredible growth with Continuim as a partner”. -Director Matthew Kekelis, Benchmark International
