Coming Soon: Memorial Waterfront Park FitGround
Outdoor workouts, strength training, and invigorating fitness activities in a beautiful setting.
Chattanooga, TN, July 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- After two years of planning and designing, construction at Memorial Waterfront Park in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina has now begun. Town officials, architects, and park and recreation executives worked closely together with MoveStrong to design a completely customized FitGround workout area as part of the town’s expanded activity and wellness amenities.
3,500 square feet in a waterfront setting are dedicated for the new outdoor workout area that combines MoveStrong FitGround outdoor functional fitness stations with fun and challenging obstacles.
A broad range of different equipment allows to perform numerous exercises to improve functional fitness. Locals can challenge themselves or others in conquering obstacles while improving balance, footwork, speed, and coordination. Exercises on the over-under bars, balance beam, quintuple steps and balance discs can be scaled to any age and fitness level, making the new site an experience for the whole family.
The FitGround area features battle ropes, plyo steps, a tire flip station, parallel bars, push-up bars, and a T-Rex station to target strength, mobility, and stability.
Specialty surfacing has been added to the remaining areas to maximize workout space with an agility ladder, dots, and compass. Additional graphics accommodate training and safety needs.
The Memorial Waterfront Park Fitground will be a great opportunity for the local community to get fit while benefitting from being outside and enjoying a beautiful view.
About Company
- MoveStrong offers customized gym equipment, outdoor fitness courses, training accessories, and apparel.
- We accompany all customers through the whole project with the support of budget, design, layout, construction, installation, equipment configuration, and education on the final fitness site for the most efficient use.
- Mainly industrial customers for outdoor fit ground and obstacle courses, including recreation centers, parks, health clubs, schools, military, fire and EMT, law enforcement, obstacle course races.
Made in USA
