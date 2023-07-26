Tucker Company Worldwide Participant at 2023 CTMA Conference
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's CTMA Conference. The team looks forward to seeing you there.
Haddonfield, NJ, July 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Contractors Transportation Management Association (CTMA) Conference takes place soon, and Tucker Company Worldwide will be attending and exhibiting.
This year's conference will be August 7-10 at the Hilton Santa Fe Buffalo Thunder in Santa Fe, NM. The theme is "Reunited with Purpose."
Looking to get to know Tucker on a personal level? An expert from Tucker will be available to provide insight into the industry and how Tucker can help. The team looks forward to meeting you.
Visit the Tucker Company Worldwide booth (15) at the CTMA Conference, the "must attend" meeting that connects government, military, and private sector stakeholders in the Joint Logistics Enterprise.
About Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide is the oldest privately held freight brokerage in North America, specializing in notoriously complicated freight, like temperature-controlled, oversized, and high-value, high-security shipments. Freight security and quality processes and procedures are at the center of the business, evident by its ISO 9001:2015 certification and underlined by its meticulous approach to carrier selection. Learn more about the Tucker difference at tuckerco.com.
About CTMA
The CTMA consists of DOE contractor transportation managers and logistics professionals from nationwide DOE locations, including Environmental Management, NNSA and Office of Science organizations. The annual workshop provides an excellent forum for DOE transportation and packaging professionals throughout the DOE complex to exchange information and network to build a valuable transportation and packaging resource. Learn more about the CTMA at ctmaconference.com.
This year's conference will be August 7-10 at the Hilton Santa Fe Buffalo Thunder in Santa Fe, NM. The theme is "Reunited with Purpose."
Looking to get to know Tucker on a personal level? An expert from Tucker will be available to provide insight into the industry and how Tucker can help. The team looks forward to meeting you.
Visit the Tucker Company Worldwide booth (15) at the CTMA Conference, the "must attend" meeting that connects government, military, and private sector stakeholders in the Joint Logistics Enterprise.
About Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide is the oldest privately held freight brokerage in North America, specializing in notoriously complicated freight, like temperature-controlled, oversized, and high-value, high-security shipments. Freight security and quality processes and procedures are at the center of the business, evident by its ISO 9001:2015 certification and underlined by its meticulous approach to carrier selection. Learn more about the Tucker difference at tuckerco.com.
About CTMA
The CTMA consists of DOE contractor transportation managers and logistics professionals from nationwide DOE locations, including Environmental Management, NNSA and Office of Science organizations. The annual workshop provides an excellent forum for DOE transportation and packaging professionals throughout the DOE complex to exchange information and network to build a valuable transportation and packaging resource. Learn more about the CTMA at ctmaconference.com.
Contact
Tucker Company WorldwideContact
Erin McIlhenny
856-317-9600
https://tuckerco.com
Erin McIlhenny
856-317-9600
https://tuckerco.com
Categories