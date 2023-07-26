The Nevermore Haunt Returns for Its 8th Year and Scariest Season Yet
Baltimore, MD, July 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Nevermore Haunt, Baltimore’s premier haunted house, is returning for its scariest season yet. Now in its 8th year, the haunted attraction will feature new fire performances, has added its sideshow entertainment outside, as well as new scenes and special effects inside.
The Nevermore Haunt is located in the heart of Baltimore, and is themed around the city’s sordid, dark past. The haunted house is sure to scare even the most hardened horror fan, with its terrifying creatures and scenes. The haunted house is also known for its interactive performances, which can make the experience even more immersive. The Nevermore Haunt has been consistently ranked as one of the scariest haunted attractions in Maryland. In 2021, the haunted house was awarded the 2021 Fright of the Year Award from FrightTour.com.
“We have some incredible new animatronics the team has built this year,” explains Thomas Wingate, one of the event’s founders, "We’re doing some really cool things with special effects that you won’t see anywhere else. I think customers are going to be really impressed with some of the new surprises we have in store for them this year.”
This year, The Nevermore Haunt is adding new fire performances outside the haunted house attraction. These performances will take place throughout the night, entertaining guests while they wait to enter the attraction, or after going through, when they need a few minutes to catch their breath. The performers will be sure to amaze with their fire dancing, and poi spinning, among other fire-based performances.
The Nevermore Haunt, located in the historic Old Town Mall, attracted thousands of patrons in October of 2022. This year, the organizers anticipate even higher numbers. The event is open for 13 nights from 7-10pm every Friday and Saturday in October (plus extra dates leading up to and including Halloween, check the website for exact dates and times). Admission ranges depending on the night, tickets may be purchased at the door or online for a faster check-in process upon arrival.
The Nevermore Haunt is located in the heart of Baltimore, and is themed around the city’s sordid, dark past. The haunted house is sure to scare even the most hardened horror fan, with its terrifying creatures and scenes. The haunted house is also known for its interactive performances, which can make the experience even more immersive. The Nevermore Haunt has been consistently ranked as one of the scariest haunted attractions in Maryland. In 2021, the haunted house was awarded the 2021 Fright of the Year Award from FrightTour.com.
“We have some incredible new animatronics the team has built this year,” explains Thomas Wingate, one of the event’s founders, "We’re doing some really cool things with special effects that you won’t see anywhere else. I think customers are going to be really impressed with some of the new surprises we have in store for them this year.”
This year, The Nevermore Haunt is adding new fire performances outside the haunted house attraction. These performances will take place throughout the night, entertaining guests while they wait to enter the attraction, or after going through, when they need a few minutes to catch their breath. The performers will be sure to amaze with their fire dancing, and poi spinning, among other fire-based performances.
The Nevermore Haunt, located in the historic Old Town Mall, attracted thousands of patrons in October of 2022. This year, the organizers anticipate even higher numbers. The event is open for 13 nights from 7-10pm every Friday and Saturday in October (plus extra dates leading up to and including Halloween, check the website for exact dates and times). Admission ranges depending on the night, tickets may be purchased at the door or online for a faster check-in process upon arrival.
Contact
The Nevermore HauntContact
Thomas Wingate
410-696-3313
https://thenevermorehaunt.com/haunted-houses-in-maryland/
Thomas Wingate
410-696-3313
https://thenevermorehaunt.com/haunted-houses-in-maryland/
Categories