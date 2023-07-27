DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum Ready for Crucial September Launch
Kinshasa, Congo (Kinshasa), July 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The inaugural edition of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum, taking place in Kinshasa from 20–21 September* this year, will contribute to the establishment of an inclusive and equitable battery metals industry, support large-scale sustainable growth, local beneficiation and socio-economic development. This is according to Samukelo Madlabane, mining events director at the VUKA Group, the organisers of the new forum.
*These are new, confirmed dates.
“The DRC’s Ministry of Industry has been tasked by the government to build a battery metals industry in Africa, with a state-owned firm processing some of the battery minerals in the country and other African countries playing various roles in the value chain,” states Madlabane.
He adds: “In an effort to curb the effects of climate change, the world needs to go through an energy transition that will be driven largely by battery metals. With the DRC endowed with these minerals, the country needs a platform for dialogue on how to leverage the demand. The theme of the conference is: Creating wealth for the DRC and Africa’s battery metals industry value chain.”
Broad-based sustainable growth
Fresh from yet another hugely successful, record-breaking DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi, a long-running flagship event organised by the VUKA Group, Madlabane and his team are only too aware of the crucial timing of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum and that the stakes are high.
He explains: “There is a need to ensure that as the DRC builds this new industry, that it does so in an inclusive and equitable manner, and it is critical to have all the players in the value chain in the room to make sure it happens in that manner.”
Other than for investors, the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum is a must-attend forum for the cobalt, copper, lithium, nickel, graphite, manganese, rare earths and 3T producers as well as battery makers, traders, investors and NGOs in Africa.
The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) has given the continent renewed hope and it unlocks new opportunities, such as local beneficiation.
According to a Bloomberg study, it would be financially more reasonable to produce batteries in the DRC and in other African countries rather than producing them in China. “The birth of this timeous conference is the perfect storm, the conditions are just right,” adds Madlabane.
Key discussion points at the inaugural two-day conference will include:
- The inter-ministerial dialogue of local transformation and building a local economy
- DRC and Zambia partnering in battery production
- What this means for the continent
- The mining operators’ opinions and contributions on matters related to local processing
- Energy transition metals, strategic issues, compliance and production standards
- The socio-economic plan for sustainable growth
- Developing incredible investor incentives
- Transparent value chains and governance
Broad support
The excitement and anticipation to define and develop this new mining sector are palpable among the public ánd private sectors. Confirmed to engage in the constructive dialogue at DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum are:
- DRC Minister of Industry, H.E. Julien Paluku Kahongya
- DRC Minister of Mines, H.E. Antoinette N’Samba Kalambayi
Industry leaders that have pledged their support include AVZ Minerals Limited as cobalt plus sponsor; Fair Cobalt Alliance, Tantalex Lithium Resources, Tenke Fungurume Mining and CMOC Kisanfu Mining as cobalt sponsors; AxisHouse Group as copper sponsor; Elephant Trade as nickel sponsor; and Afritec, Carmeuse Handyman’s Lime, Knight Piésold Consulting and MMG as bronze sponsors.
There are still various sponsorship opportunities for sector leaders available to promote their sustainable mining industry practices to government officials, key leaders and decision-makers.
Flagship events
The DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum launch event forms part of the already impressive mining portfolio of the VUKA Group (formerly Clarion Events Africa), with long-running flagship events, such as DRC Mining Week, which was held in Lubumbashi from 14–16 June this year to record numbers (including 8000+ attendees and six international pavilions) and Nigeria Mining Week as well as Mining Review Africa, a leading industry magazine and online news platform.
More information is available on the event website.
About VUKA Group
The VUKA Group (formerly Clarion Events Africa) is a leading Cape Town-based and multi-award-winning organiser of exhibitions, conferences and digital events across the continent in the mining, infrastructure, energy, mobility, ecommerce and CX sectors. Other well-known events by VUKA Group include Enlit Africa, Africa’s Green Economy Summit, ECOM Africa, CEM Africa and Smarter Mobility Africa.
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum dates and location:
Dates: 20–21 September 2023
Location: Kin Plaza Arjaan by Rotana, Kinshasa, DRC
*These are new, confirmed dates.
“The DRC’s Ministry of Industry has been tasked by the government to build a battery metals industry in Africa, with a state-owned firm processing some of the battery minerals in the country and other African countries playing various roles in the value chain,” states Madlabane.
He adds: “In an effort to curb the effects of climate change, the world needs to go through an energy transition that will be driven largely by battery metals. With the DRC endowed with these minerals, the country needs a platform for dialogue on how to leverage the demand. The theme of the conference is: Creating wealth for the DRC and Africa’s battery metals industry value chain.”
Broad-based sustainable growth
Fresh from yet another hugely successful, record-breaking DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi, a long-running flagship event organised by the VUKA Group, Madlabane and his team are only too aware of the crucial timing of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum and that the stakes are high.
He explains: “There is a need to ensure that as the DRC builds this new industry, that it does so in an inclusive and equitable manner, and it is critical to have all the players in the value chain in the room to make sure it happens in that manner.”
Other than for investors, the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum is a must-attend forum for the cobalt, copper, lithium, nickel, graphite, manganese, rare earths and 3T producers as well as battery makers, traders, investors and NGOs in Africa.
The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) has given the continent renewed hope and it unlocks new opportunities, such as local beneficiation.
According to a Bloomberg study, it would be financially more reasonable to produce batteries in the DRC and in other African countries rather than producing them in China. “The birth of this timeous conference is the perfect storm, the conditions are just right,” adds Madlabane.
Key discussion points at the inaugural two-day conference will include:
- The inter-ministerial dialogue of local transformation and building a local economy
- DRC and Zambia partnering in battery production
- What this means for the continent
- The mining operators’ opinions and contributions on matters related to local processing
- Energy transition metals, strategic issues, compliance and production standards
- The socio-economic plan for sustainable growth
- Developing incredible investor incentives
- Transparent value chains and governance
Broad support
The excitement and anticipation to define and develop this new mining sector are palpable among the public ánd private sectors. Confirmed to engage in the constructive dialogue at DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum are:
- DRC Minister of Industry, H.E. Julien Paluku Kahongya
- DRC Minister of Mines, H.E. Antoinette N’Samba Kalambayi
Industry leaders that have pledged their support include AVZ Minerals Limited as cobalt plus sponsor; Fair Cobalt Alliance, Tantalex Lithium Resources, Tenke Fungurume Mining and CMOC Kisanfu Mining as cobalt sponsors; AxisHouse Group as copper sponsor; Elephant Trade as nickel sponsor; and Afritec, Carmeuse Handyman’s Lime, Knight Piésold Consulting and MMG as bronze sponsors.
There are still various sponsorship opportunities for sector leaders available to promote their sustainable mining industry practices to government officials, key leaders and decision-makers.
Flagship events
The DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum launch event forms part of the already impressive mining portfolio of the VUKA Group (formerly Clarion Events Africa), with long-running flagship events, such as DRC Mining Week, which was held in Lubumbashi from 14–16 June this year to record numbers (including 8000+ attendees and six international pavilions) and Nigeria Mining Week as well as Mining Review Africa, a leading industry magazine and online news platform.
More information is available on the event website.
About VUKA Group
The VUKA Group (formerly Clarion Events Africa) is a leading Cape Town-based and multi-award-winning organiser of exhibitions, conferences and digital events across the continent in the mining, infrastructure, energy, mobility, ecommerce and CX sectors. Other well-known events by VUKA Group include Enlit Africa, Africa’s Green Economy Summit, ECOM Africa, CEM Africa and Smarter Mobility Africa.
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum dates and location:
Dates: 20–21 September 2023
Location: Kin Plaza Arjaan by Rotana, Kinshasa, DRC
Contact
DRC-Africa Battery Metals ForumContact
Annemarie Roodbol
+27217003500
https://www.drc-africabatterymetals.com/
Annemarie Roodbol
+27217003500
https://www.drc-africabatterymetals.com/
Categories