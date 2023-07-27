Keller Williams Southern Arizona Opens New Cambric Market Center
Keller Williams Southern Arizona celebrated the Grand Opening of its new Cambric Market Center on Friday, July 14, 2023. A gala reception and ribbon cutting ceremony was followed by a champagne toast. Kristan Cole, Operating Principal, led the day’s exciting events and cut the ribbon to cheers from the crowd.
Tucson, AZ, July 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Keller Williams Southern Arizona celebrated the Grand Opening of its new Cambric Market Center on Friday, July 14, 2023. The new facility has a modern appearance and features a number of exceptional amenities designed to help agents be successful in their real estate careers.
Jake Kindem, CEO/Team Leader at Keller Williams Southern Arizona, states that the brokerage’s new location is “the culmination of our vision to be the brokerage of choice for agents and their consumers.” The Cambric Market Center includes the following amenities:
● Over 10,000 square feet of office space
● 42 offices for agents and affiliate partners
● Two large conference rooms featuring state-of-the-art video and audio technology
● Several kitchen and break areas
● Large cooperative shared business spaces
● A private gym in the corporate complex
● Ideal location across from St. Philip’s Plaza and Joesler Village
● Exceptional views of the Catalina Foothills
A gala reception and ribbon cutting ceremony was followed by a champagne toast. Kristan Cole, Operating Principal, led the day’s exciting events and cut the ribbon to cheers from the crowd. “We have seen significant and profitable growth in our Tucson location, driven by the dedication of our agents and our team members. I am pleased to open this new Market Center location and anticipate great success for all of our Tucson agents with this beautiful and amazing new facility.”
“We are very excited to be a part of this Grand Opening and see continuing growth for all of us in the future,” Kindem states. “Agents from Keller Williams Southern Arizona will benefit immensely from the Market Center’s investment in this new location.”
About Keller Williams Southern Arizona (https://1kwsa.com):
The Keller Williams Southern Arizona real estate team is a full-service REALTOR® group serving buyers, sellers, and investors in Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley, Sierra Vista, and surrounding areas. With our team model, real estate agents receive timely and efficient service from top producers in the Tucson real estate market. Keller Williams Southern Arizona is one of the largest and most successful Keller Williams brokerages in Arizona. We are continuing our amazing growth and we are excited to begin the next chapter of our business at the Cambric Market Center.
Several of the most successful agents in the nation are on the leadership team at Keller Williams Southern Arizona. Our agents take a technology-driven, customer-focused approach to helping every client buy and sell homes successfully. Together, our team has experience with all types of properties. From single-family homes to condos, new developments and acreages, we are here to put all of our resources and skill sets to work in order to help our clients through the process, every step of the way.
Contact
Thomas A. Burke
480-767-3000
https://kwarizona.com
