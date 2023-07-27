Joint C-sUAS Office to Discuss Disrupting UAS Attacks with DE Technologies
National Harbor, MD, July 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Join senior representatives from the Joint C-UAS Office this September 13-14 in National Harbor, MD, at Defense Strategies Institute’s 6th Directed Energy Symposium. LTC Johnathan Hester, USA, is Chief of the Requirements and Capabilities Division under the Joint C-sUAS Office, and MAJ Minou Pak, USA, serves as Branch Chief of the Acquisitions and Resources Division for the Joint C-sUAS Office. LTC Hester and MAJ Pak will lead a joint session to outline DoD efforts towards "Disrupting UAS Attacks to U.S. Forces with Directed Energy Technologies."
In LTC Hester and MAJ Pak's discussion, they will explore:
- Implementing lessons learned from UAS testing based on data analysis obtained during demonstrations
- Integrating disruptive directed energy systems into future force designs
- Deploying DEW to protect forward operating bases from incoming threats
DSI’s Directed Energy Symposium will provide attendees with the opportunity to gain valuable insights from esteemed speakers who are at the forefront of developments of DE systems and technologies in support of U.S. national security and civil application. The event will feature presentations from high-ranking military officials, distinguished subject matter experts, and senior leaders from industry, academia and research labs.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Directed Energy Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://directedenergy.dsigroup.org/.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Emma Watters at ewatters@dsigroup.org or 201.987.0183.
