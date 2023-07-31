SKSF’s 12th Annual Night of Comedy Benefiting Kids with Disabilities
Colorado Springs, CO, July 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Special Kids Special Families (SKSF) invites the community to join their 12th annual Night of Comedy - Boots, Buckles, & Chuckles on Saturday, September 30th, at Boot Barn Hall featuring renowned comedian ventriloquist, Greg Claassen. This signature fundraising event raises funds for Zach’s Place respite and childcare program supporting families raising children with disabilities.
For 25 years, Special Kids Special Families has served the Pikes Peak region and has been committed to providing care and respite for those with emotional, cognitive, and physical disabilities. SKSF promotes, strengthens, and supports children and adults living with disabilities and specialized care needs throughout their life span. Every month, hundreds of children and their caregivers are supported by services and guidance provided by Special Kids Special Families.
"Strong, healthy families are at the core of our goals and values," said Derek Wilson, Director of Development and Communications. "The kids we look after are unique and require specialized care and attention. Moreover, we provide a break and support that parents need, while giving the child a chance for fun and challenging activities in a learning environment."
Laughter really can be the best medicine. The care and respite provided to families served by Special Kids Special Families is invaluable. These families are faced with hefty challenges on a daily basis that at times can feel overwhelming. The Night of Comedy event provides that "medicine" and levity that can be equally priceless to those who are investing in the good work and mission that SKSF provides.
“One of our most important goals at Zach’s Place is working on life skills, which is very important to families and the development of the children. Additionally, we don’t turn away anyone for the inability to pay. The cost for the type of care we provide is more than $30 per hour, but our typical family can only afford $5/hr. That’s why the dollars raised from the Night of Comedy are so vital-so we can continue to serve more families with the highest quality of care,” said Kevin Porter, SKSF Executive Director.
Here’s what you need to know:
The whole community is invited to support. This is an adult centered event and recommend age is 15 & older. The evening’s benefit requires pre-registration. The theme is Boots, Buckles, & Chuckles so casual western wear is encouraged but not necessary. Early bird tickets available through 8/31/23 for just $85/person ($95 after) or $650/table of 8 ($750 after) and tickets offer so much, including:
- Buffet style dinner (special dietary meals and lower handicapped tables available upon request)
- Drink ticket for every guest for a well wine/beer or soda with cash bar
- Silent auction with terrific packages (will be placed online a few days PRIOR to the event)
- Live comedy performance by comedian, Greg Claassen & more.
While the night’s entertainment will be full of laughs, it wouldn’t be funny if you missed out. Purchase your tickets online today at SKSFcolorado.org.
Ways to participate, and be an SKSF Hero:
- Become a sponsor. Need knows no season, and this immediate and practical contribution has significant impact and offers numerous benefits for businesses - amongst those benefits is the social impact for the community.
- Participate in the Silent Auction. Starting a few days prior to the event, the silent auction will be online and allow those who cannot join in person to participate in the fun - all for a great cause.
- Donate. Donations can be made online or mailed in. Donation dollars fuel the organization’s efforts so they can serve even more individuals and their families.
- Become a volunteer. SKSF consistently has ongoing volunteer needs to enhance and amplify all that they do. Visit their website to learn more on how you or your organization can join their volunteer team.
- Connect. Share your passion for SKSF’s mission and the Night of Comedy with your friends and the community. Like, share, and follow SKSF on all major social media platforms, sign up for their newsletter, and tell all the folks you know about the good work SKSF is doing in the community.
About: Special Kids Special Families (SKSF) is a non-profit umbrella organization with several unique programs designed to support people with disabilities of all ages from early childhood through senior adult as well as their families and caregivers. SKSF serves families without discrimination including all ethnicities, ages and situations. SKSF offers programs for individuals with disabilities including:
- Child and Family Services that encompasses Zach’s Place child and respite care center, and Foster Care and Adoption services;
- Adult Services offers day programs and Host Home opportunities for adults and seniors with disabilities;
- Behavioral and Community Health Services offers counseling and specialized therapy to individuals ages 4 to adulthood.
For more information about SKSF programs and available job opportunities call (719) 447-8983 or visit SKSFcolorado.org.
For 25 years, Special Kids Special Families has served the Pikes Peak region and has been committed to providing care and respite for those with emotional, cognitive, and physical disabilities. SKSF promotes, strengthens, and supports children and adults living with disabilities and specialized care needs throughout their life span. Every month, hundreds of children and their caregivers are supported by services and guidance provided by Special Kids Special Families.
"Strong, healthy families are at the core of our goals and values," said Derek Wilson, Director of Development and Communications. "The kids we look after are unique and require specialized care and attention. Moreover, we provide a break and support that parents need, while giving the child a chance for fun and challenging activities in a learning environment."
Laughter really can be the best medicine. The care and respite provided to families served by Special Kids Special Families is invaluable. These families are faced with hefty challenges on a daily basis that at times can feel overwhelming. The Night of Comedy event provides that "medicine" and levity that can be equally priceless to those who are investing in the good work and mission that SKSF provides.
“One of our most important goals at Zach’s Place is working on life skills, which is very important to families and the development of the children. Additionally, we don’t turn away anyone for the inability to pay. The cost for the type of care we provide is more than $30 per hour, but our typical family can only afford $5/hr. That’s why the dollars raised from the Night of Comedy are so vital-so we can continue to serve more families with the highest quality of care,” said Kevin Porter, SKSF Executive Director.
Here’s what you need to know:
The whole community is invited to support. This is an adult centered event and recommend age is 15 & older. The evening’s benefit requires pre-registration. The theme is Boots, Buckles, & Chuckles so casual western wear is encouraged but not necessary. Early bird tickets available through 8/31/23 for just $85/person ($95 after) or $650/table of 8 ($750 after) and tickets offer so much, including:
- Buffet style dinner (special dietary meals and lower handicapped tables available upon request)
- Drink ticket for every guest for a well wine/beer or soda with cash bar
- Silent auction with terrific packages (will be placed online a few days PRIOR to the event)
- Live comedy performance by comedian, Greg Claassen & more.
While the night’s entertainment will be full of laughs, it wouldn’t be funny if you missed out. Purchase your tickets online today at SKSFcolorado.org.
Ways to participate, and be an SKSF Hero:
- Become a sponsor. Need knows no season, and this immediate and practical contribution has significant impact and offers numerous benefits for businesses - amongst those benefits is the social impact for the community.
- Participate in the Silent Auction. Starting a few days prior to the event, the silent auction will be online and allow those who cannot join in person to participate in the fun - all for a great cause.
- Donate. Donations can be made online or mailed in. Donation dollars fuel the organization’s efforts so they can serve even more individuals and their families.
- Become a volunteer. SKSF consistently has ongoing volunteer needs to enhance and amplify all that they do. Visit their website to learn more on how you or your organization can join their volunteer team.
- Connect. Share your passion for SKSF’s mission and the Night of Comedy with your friends and the community. Like, share, and follow SKSF on all major social media platforms, sign up for their newsletter, and tell all the folks you know about the good work SKSF is doing in the community.
About: Special Kids Special Families (SKSF) is a non-profit umbrella organization with several unique programs designed to support people with disabilities of all ages from early childhood through senior adult as well as their families and caregivers. SKSF serves families without discrimination including all ethnicities, ages and situations. SKSF offers programs for individuals with disabilities including:
- Child and Family Services that encompasses Zach’s Place child and respite care center, and Foster Care and Adoption services;
- Adult Services offers day programs and Host Home opportunities for adults and seniors with disabilities;
- Behavioral and Community Health Services offers counseling and specialized therapy to individuals ages 4 to adulthood.
For more information about SKSF programs and available job opportunities call (719) 447-8983 or visit SKSFcolorado.org.
Contact
Special Kids Special FamiliesContact
Derek Wilson
719-372-5847
www.sksfcolorado.org
sksf@sksfcolorado.org
Derek Wilson
719-372-5847
www.sksfcolorado.org
sksf@sksfcolorado.org
Categories