STN, Inc. Places No. 10th on the 2023 CRN Fast Growth 150 List: CRN Recognizes the Top IT Channel Providers for Outstanding Performance & Growth
Pleasanton, CA, August 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- STN, Inc., announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named STN, Inc. to its 2023 Fast Growth 150 list. STN, Inc. tied for 10th place.
With this list, CRN recognizes the fastest-growing North American technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants for their substantial growth and meaningful performance over the previous two years.
To maintain consistent growth within the highly competitive and rapidly advancing IT industry, solution providers need to constantly evolve to keep ahead of consistent changes within the market. CRN’s Fast Growth 150 list acknowledges companies that have crossed this threshold and demonstrated an ongoing dedication toward success and innovation.
STN, Inc. is honored to be awarded 10th place on the CRN’s 2023 Fast Growth 150 List. STN, Inc. thanks CRN.
“With the highly competitive and rapidly growing IT industry, CRN’s 2023 Fast Growth 150 list highlights industry-leading companies and their ability to outpace an ever-evolving landscape,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “All of the companies on this year’s list represent the very best in business intelligence and strategy, inspiring fellow industry members and proving that with perseverance, sustained growth is an attainable achievement in even the most chaotic business climates."
A sample of the 2023 Fast Growth 150 list will be featured in the August issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.crn.com/fastgrowth150.
STN Incorporated
Strategy
STN, Inc. believes understanding where their client wants to take their business is one of the most critical aspects of technology adoption. STN, Inc. includes all facets of an organization to create a strategy that reflects their business needs into their technology consumption.
Innovation
Innovation is a crucial proponent in our ability to provide the best of breed solutions, which leads to disruptive technologies propelling companies to new heights.
Consulting
Vendor agnostic consulting provides an unbiased approach to solving the most complex business issues.
https://www.stninc.com/
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with their dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, they connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, they draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.
www.thechannelcompany.com
