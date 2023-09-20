A World of Hand-Painted Miniature Sculptures Will be on Display at the 48th Annual Chicago Show Presented by the MMSI October 20-21, 2023 at the Schaumburg Marriott
The MMSI (Military Miniature Society of Illinois) will present its 48th Annual Chicago Show on Oct. 20 and 21, 2023. The event features an exhibit area of miniature sculptures, seminars, an auction, and vendors with items for sale at the Chicago Marriott-Schaumburg, 50 N. Martingale Road in Schaumburg, Illinois, 60173.
Chicago, IL, September 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The MMSI (Military Miniature Society of Illinois) presents its 48th Annual Chicago Show. This event features an exhibit area of miniature sculptures, seminars, an auction, and vendors with items for sale that will all take place at the Chicago Marriott-Schaumburg, located at 50 Martingale Road in Schaumburg, Illinois 60173.
The show opens its doors to the public on Friday October 20, 2023 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. then Saturday October 21, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. displaying hundreds of miniature sculptures of figures, vehicles, aircraft, ships and fantasy subjects including vignettes and dioramas. Adult admission is $10 per person, and free admission for children 12 and under and active military providing proper identification.
Vendor set-up is Friday, October 20, 2023 from 12 noon to 8 p.m. From 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. the hall is open for registered exhibitors. On Saturday, October 21, the vendor and exhibitor areas will open at 8 a.m. for set up, with exhibitor set-up from 9 a.m. to noon.
This show is considered as one of the top-level exhibitions of painted miniature sculptures in the world. Visitors will see many examples of this broad and diverse art form of realistic sculpted and painted miniatures which range in size from under one inch to over twelve inches high. The artist’s work represents a wide range of historical periods from ancient to modern times and includes military, sports, science fiction, movies and other topics right alongside the increasingly popular fantasy themes. Those submitting their work for competition will be ranging from youngsters to adult amateur hobbyists up through world renowned professional artists whose work may be painted from commercially available kits, conversions, or original sculptures.
“We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the show this year to see all of the great works of miniature art on display, learn new techniques at the seminars, purchase items from our vendors all while enjoying seeing old friends and making new ones,” stated Joe Berton - President of the MMSI.
The MMSI’s Chicago Show features an auction of finely painted miniatures, seminars which are open to the public on Saturday with topics relevant to the art of creating miniatures with historic and fantasy subjects. Memorabilia, miniature figure kits, artist supplies, books and more will be found in a vendor area featuring specialty companies from around the country.
For More information - please contact Show Chairman, Pat Vess at pat @ livezey.net 630-730-2492 or Jim DeRogatis - jimmdero (at) jimdero.com. Links to additional information about the MMSI and The Chicago Show are available at: MMSI’s website: military-miniature-society-of-illinois (.com) and the society’s Facebook Page: Military Miniature Society of Illinois.
