A World of Hand-Painted Miniature Sculptures Will be on Display at the 48th Annual Chicago Show Presented by the MMSI October 20-21, 2023 at the Schaumburg Marriott

The MMSI (Military Miniature Society of Illinois) will present its 48th Annual Chicago Show on Oct. 20 and 21, 2023. The event features an exhibit area of miniature sculptures, seminars, an auction, and vendors with items for sale at the Chicago Marriott-Schaumburg, 50 N. Martingale Road in Schaumburg, Illinois, 60173.