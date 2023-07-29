Dates Announced for the 7th Annual Intelligence Exploitation Summit in National Harbor, MD
Defense Strategies Institute presents the 7th annual Intelligence Exploitation Summit. The Summit will convene on October 18-19, 2023 at the Sunset Room in National Harbor, MD.
National Harbor, MD, July 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The 7th annual Intelligence Exploitation Summit will bring together senior leaders and decision makers from across the Intelligence Community, Military Services, Federal Agencies, Academia, and Industry for two days of critical discussions focused on current IC strategies and initiatives for the advancement of rapid analysis and exploitation of intelligence data to support critical mission objectives.
The Summit will explore initiatives to modernize IC IT systems, deliver cloud-based solutions, enhance cybersecurity, enable interconnected, secure intelligence sharing, foster collaboration among IC partners, and sustain mission-critical enterprise services.
Topics of Discussion Will Include:
- Leading the intelligence community through transformation, modernization, & collaboration
- Driving innovation & advancing digital transformation across the CIA
· Enhancing intelligence driven decision-making to support FBI mission objectives
· Achieving a cost-effective, operational, & secure DoD information enterprise
· Developing & sustaining mission-critical enterprise services & cloud based solutions to support the DoD workforce
· and more
Early Confirmed Speakers Include
- Juliane Gallina, Associate Deputy Director for Digital Innovation, CIA
- Lily Zeleke, SES, Deputy CIO, Information Enterprise, Office of the DoD CIO
- Winston Beauchamp, SES, Deputy CIO, Department of the Air Force
- Tonya Ugoretz, Assistant Director of Intelligence, FBI
- Dr. Bryan Pendleton, Chief Data Officer, Office of Intelligence & Analysis, DHS
- Johanna Leasiolagi, Senior Technical Advisor, DIA
- Event Moderator: Lynn Schnurr, Executive Consultant, GDIT, Former Army Intelligence CIO
Please visit https://multi-int.dsigroup.org/ for more information. Sponsor and exhibit opportunities are now available. Active Military and Government Employees attend free.
About Us: Defense Strategies Institute (DSI) was created to form a non-partisan, relevant, sustainable, and ethical organization operating primarily within the Department of Defense and Federal Government sectors. Our Founding Partners created DSI with the vision of using their expertise in political/military affairs, government relations and military operations to help advance mission critical success through necessary dialogue and debates amongst the respective offices and industry while at the same time helping to support those that deserve it most: our Nation’s Veteran & Injured Service Members.
