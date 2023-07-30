QNAP Releases the ZFS-Based QuTS hero h5.1.0, Supporting SMB Multichannel and Improving Performance for Encrypted Folder/LUN and iSCSI Read
New Taipei, Taiwan, July 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- QNAP® Systems, Inc. (QNAP) today officially released QuTS hero h5.1.0, the latest version of QNAP’s ZFS-based NAS operating system. New features and updates within this version reinforce QuTS hero NAS with higher system performance and improved capabilities for big data storage and data security – providing robust and reliable storage solutions for critical business workloads that demand data integrity.
“The ZFS-based QuTS hero NAS is engineered with advanced technologies for optimizing business storage, including self-healing, inline data reduction, SSD optimization, and Real-time SnapSync that enables zero RPO,” said Sam Lin, Product Manager of QNAP, adding “With these continual improvements and innovations, QuTS hero NAS solutions empower businesses with strengthened IT efficiency and system reliability.”
Key new features in QuTS hero h5.1.0
SMB multichannel for full throughput and multi-path protection
SMB multichannel aggregates multiple network connections to maximize available bandwidth with higher transfer speeds – especially ideal for large file and multimedia transfer. SMB multichannel also allows network fault tolerance to prevent service interruption.
Expand ZFS RAID-Z capacity by adding a single disk
Users can simply add a single disk to an existing RAID-Z for storage expansion, or conveniently add 2 to 3 disks for upgrading RAID levels with Parity.
Improved iSCSI read performance by socket zero-copy
In high-speed data transmission, iSCSI performance is possibly affected by CPU overhead. QuTS hero 5.1.0 supports socket zero-copy technology that significantly offloads CPU resources, thus improving read performance for iSCSI LUN.
Enhanced performance of encrypted folders/LUNs
From QuTS h5.1.0, the performance of encrypted shared folders and LUNs has been greatly enhanced.
Supports AES-128-GMAC for SMB signing acceleration
AES-128-GMAC signing acceleration (only in Windows Server 2022® and Windows 11® clients) not only greatly increases data signing efficiency over SMB 3.1.1 but also enhances the CPU utilization of the NAS system - providing the best balance of security and performance.
QNAP Authenticator supports passwordless login
The QNAP Authenticator mobile app is available for setting up two-step log-in process to NAS accounts, including time-based one-time passwords, QR code scanning, and login approval. Passwordless login is also supported.
Delegated administration improves management productivity and data security
NAS administrators can delegate 8 types of roles to other users with specified permissions to management tasks and NAS data. For growing organizations, role delegation helps ease management workloads without sacrificing data access controls.
Automatic RAID disk replacement with spares before potential failure
If potential drive errors are detected, the system automatically moves data from the affected disk in a RAID group to a spare disk, before the data on the affected disk is completely corrupted. It prevents the time and risk from RAID rebuilding, thus greatly improving system reliability.
Monitor and manage multiple NAS using AMIZ Cloud management platform
AMIZ Cloud, a centralized cloud management platform, can remotely monitor not only QuCPE Network Virtualization Premise Equipment but also QNAP NAS. It enables remote monitoring NAS resources and system status, conducting firmware updates, and batch install/update/start/stop apps. For organizations with multiple sites or branches, IT staff can easily manage multi-site devices from a single place.
Learn more about QuTS hero h5.1.0 at https://www.qnap.com/go/operating-system/quts-hero/5.1.0
QuTS hero h5.1.0 is available from the Download Center.
Note: Features are subject to change and may not be available for all QNAP products.
About QNAP
QNAP (Quality Network Appliance Provider) is devoted to providing comprehensive solutions in software development, hardware design and in-house manufacturing. Focusing on storage, networking and smart video innovations, QNAP now introduce a revolutionary Cloud NAS solution that joins our cutting-edge subscription-based software and diversified service channel ecosystem. QNAP envisions NAS as being more than simple storage and has created a cloud-based networking infrastructure for users to host and develop artificial intelligence analysis, edge computing and data integration on their QNAP solutions.
“The ZFS-based QuTS hero NAS is engineered with advanced technologies for optimizing business storage, including self-healing, inline data reduction, SSD optimization, and Real-time SnapSync that enables zero RPO,” said Sam Lin, Product Manager of QNAP, adding “With these continual improvements and innovations, QuTS hero NAS solutions empower businesses with strengthened IT efficiency and system reliability.”
Key new features in QuTS hero h5.1.0
SMB multichannel for full throughput and multi-path protection
SMB multichannel aggregates multiple network connections to maximize available bandwidth with higher transfer speeds – especially ideal for large file and multimedia transfer. SMB multichannel also allows network fault tolerance to prevent service interruption.
Expand ZFS RAID-Z capacity by adding a single disk
Users can simply add a single disk to an existing RAID-Z for storage expansion, or conveniently add 2 to 3 disks for upgrading RAID levels with Parity.
Improved iSCSI read performance by socket zero-copy
In high-speed data transmission, iSCSI performance is possibly affected by CPU overhead. QuTS hero 5.1.0 supports socket zero-copy technology that significantly offloads CPU resources, thus improving read performance for iSCSI LUN.
Enhanced performance of encrypted folders/LUNs
From QuTS h5.1.0, the performance of encrypted shared folders and LUNs has been greatly enhanced.
Supports AES-128-GMAC for SMB signing acceleration
AES-128-GMAC signing acceleration (only in Windows Server 2022® and Windows 11® clients) not only greatly increases data signing efficiency over SMB 3.1.1 but also enhances the CPU utilization of the NAS system - providing the best balance of security and performance.
QNAP Authenticator supports passwordless login
The QNAP Authenticator mobile app is available for setting up two-step log-in process to NAS accounts, including time-based one-time passwords, QR code scanning, and login approval. Passwordless login is also supported.
Delegated administration improves management productivity and data security
NAS administrators can delegate 8 types of roles to other users with specified permissions to management tasks and NAS data. For growing organizations, role delegation helps ease management workloads without sacrificing data access controls.
Automatic RAID disk replacement with spares before potential failure
If potential drive errors are detected, the system automatically moves data from the affected disk in a RAID group to a spare disk, before the data on the affected disk is completely corrupted. It prevents the time and risk from RAID rebuilding, thus greatly improving system reliability.
Monitor and manage multiple NAS using AMIZ Cloud management platform
AMIZ Cloud, a centralized cloud management platform, can remotely monitor not only QuCPE Network Virtualization Premise Equipment but also QNAP NAS. It enables remote monitoring NAS resources and system status, conducting firmware updates, and batch install/update/start/stop apps. For organizations with multiple sites or branches, IT staff can easily manage multi-site devices from a single place.
Learn more about QuTS hero h5.1.0 at https://www.qnap.com/go/operating-system/quts-hero/5.1.0
QuTS hero h5.1.0 is available from the Download Center.
Note: Features are subject to change and may not be available for all QNAP products.
About QNAP
QNAP (Quality Network Appliance Provider) is devoted to providing comprehensive solutions in software development, hardware design and in-house manufacturing. Focusing on storage, networking and smart video innovations, QNAP now introduce a revolutionary Cloud NAS solution that joins our cutting-edge subscription-based software and diversified service channel ecosystem. QNAP envisions NAS as being more than simple storage and has created a cloud-based networking infrastructure for users to host and develop artificial intelligence analysis, edge computing and data integration on their QNAP solutions.
Contact
Woody ChangContact
+88626412000
+88626412000
Categories