Kim Baker Appears as Featured Guest in The HR L&D Podcast
Owner of Vivid Performance Group, Baker addresses toxicity in the workplace and other key issues facing leadership today.
St. Louis, MO, July 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kim Baker, a highly respected corporate team builder/designer, speaker, and owner of Vivid Performance Group, is appearing on the latest edition of the popular UK podcast The HR L&D Podcast with Nick Day. Baker addresses toxicity in the workplace and other key issues facing leadership today. The podcast is now live and can be heard at https://bit.ly/3JZJ6OR.
Baker discusses a variety of challenges faced by leaders, teams and human resources executives. She discusses her concept of the "business sandbox," where employees are hired for what they know and can do and are fired for who they are and how they act. To address these outlines, a strategy to hire/promote/develop the right person for the right role at the right time and in the right way must be developed.
She also addresses the driving factors of toxicity, what leaders and managers can do to lessen or even prevent toxicity, and practical tips and strategies to tackle toxicity head-on. Baker also focuses on actions to empower leaders to foster a safe and inclusive workplace, why leaders must become learners, and redefining HR in the context of a changing workplace landscape.
“In today’s environment leaders must maximize human performance to unlock the potential of their teams,” Baker said. “I am thankful to Nick for inviting me to appear on his podcast and share many ideas to help business owners, leadership, executives and their respective teams to work better together and achieve peak performance throughout their organization.”
For more information visit https://vividperformancegroup.com
About Kim Baker and Vivid Performance Group
Kim Baker is a team builder/designer, corporate consultant, and speaker. A frequent contributor and writer to HR.com, Business Journals, chapter author to the book The Future Is Human by Jeanet Wade, and other publications on human resources and workplace issues, she is a Certified Reina Trust Building® implementer and is certified as a Workplace Mediator and Trainer (CMT) in Conflict Resolution from Eckerd College and its Mediation Training Institute (MTI). Baker is able to offer new conflict management related solutions including mediation and assessment and debrief of the Conflict Dynamics Profile®-CDP, an instrument which measures an individual’s conflict behaviors and hot buttons. Her goal and Vivid Performance Group is to help you build happy, trusting, get-it-done employees and teams. They bring value to help businesses optimize their talent and accomplish their mission. Their unique methodology assesses root cause and develops actionable and workable solutions. The goal is for everyone to work better, together. For more information visit Conflict Management Solutions, Mediation Solutions or https://vividperformancegroup.com.
