Empowering English Language Learners: CodeHS Launches K-12 Computer Science Curriculum in Spanish
Chicago, IL, July 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- CodeHS, a leading platform for K-12 computer science education, is proud to launch a K-12 computer science curriculum designed to support Spanish-speaking English Language Learners. This development is another step in CodeHS’ mission to empower all students to meaningfully impact the future by enhancing accessibility and inclusivity in computer science education for Spanish-speaking students and educators.
“By bridging the gap between language and coding, it opens doors to a multitude of opportunities for students of all backgrounds.” -Evelyn Hunter, VP of Education at CodeHS. “At CodeHS, we’re excited to expand our K-12 computer science course to support blended-language classrooms."
Spanish computer science courses include web design, cybersecurity, coding in science, introduction to Python, AP CSP, and more. Courses are composed of lesson slides, programming exercises, and reference documentation all translated into Spanish. Program syntax will remain in English in order to adhere to industry standards.
Spanish courses will allow Spanish-speaking students to succeed while learning the fundamentals of computer science and programming in the language they feel most comfortable with. Teachers are able to teach one blended-language computer science class, allowing the English and Spanish-speaking students to learn alongside one another! CodeHS makes it seamless for teachers and students to switch their default language.
In addition to the middle school and high school curriculum, CodeHS Elementary lessons are also available in Spanish. Lessons include Spanish-translated handouts and student-facing slides to complement the English version.
To learn more about the CodeHS courses now offered in Spanish, please visit codehs.com/curriculum/spanish.
