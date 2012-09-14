PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Educator Greg Mullen is Exploring the Core of Education with New Book and Podcast Greg Mullen's new book, "Creating a Self-Directed Learning Environment: Standards-Based and Social-Emotional Learning," redefines education introducing a flexible, three-tiered, visual framework designed for school-wide collaboration. - December 20, 2019 - Greg Mullen

Glenelg Country School to Host Screening of the Documentary "Angst" Event Promotes Glenelg Country School’s Philosophy of Educating the Whole Child and to Developing Curricula That Provides Well-rounded Experiences to Their Students. Open and Free to the Public. - December 19, 2019 - Glenelg Country School

Passport To Your National Parks® 2020 Regional Stamp Set Now Available Eastern National today announced the release of the highly anticipated 2020 Passport To Your National Parks® Regional Stamp Set. Since 1986, fans of the Passport To Your National Parks program have been collecting these colorful, commemorative stamp sets to decorate their beloved Passport books. - December 17, 2019 - Eastern National

Empowering the Leaders of Tomorrow, Today - Sabinah Adewole’s "A Child’s Journey Through Poetry" Inspires Positive Growth Mindset in an Easy-to-Read Format In a modern society of mass information where children are exposed to current issues like safety, climate change, environmental impact, cultural diversity, and family dynamics on a daily basis, Sabinah Adewole’s poetry uses child-approved themes like rainbows, seaside, picnics, and unicorns, to... - December 14, 2019 - P.A.V.E. Press

iPlanRx Announces CESA 7 from Green Bay, WI as the 2019 H.E.R.O. Award Recipient; the H.E.R.O. Award Recognizes Outstanding Achievement in Reducing Health Insurance Costs iPlanRx, a company located in Green Bay WI, today announced the 2019 H.E.R.O. award recipient as CESA 7. The H.E.R.O. award stands for Health Expenses Returned to Operations and recognizes organizations that have proactively addressed the rising costs of healthcare with innovation to not only reduce... - December 14, 2019 - iPlanRx

The Clyde Series: Coloring and Activities Book This is the first coloring book for The Clyde Series. It includes all your favorite images from the first three books. - December 10, 2019 - JN Prioleau

Highlights for Children to Donate Up to 30,000 Magazines to Kids Need to Read in Honor of Giving Tuesday For the sixth consecutive year, Highlights and Kids Need to Read partner together to provide magazines to disadvantaged children. - December 02, 2019 - Kids Need to Read

Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Program at EEACS Encourages Healthy Eating Students in grades K-6 are learning about the benefits of healthy eating through a grant-funded fruit & vegetable program. - November 29, 2019 - Executive Education Academy Charter School

English as a Second Language Program Being Offered at Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown ESL classes at Executive Education Academy Charter School will help students achieve English proficiency. - November 26, 2019 - Executive Education Academy Charter School

Rose State Recognizes Outstanding Oklahoma Educators Eleven local educators were recognized Tuesday evening during the eighteenth annual Golden Apple Awards at Rose State College. The Golden Apple Awards allow current Rose State College students the opportunity to submit an essay that highlights a former K-12 educator. Over ninety essay nominations were received this year, with a team of individuals from various departments at Rose State evaluating each nomination. The stories shared demonstrate the significant impact of these educators. - November 23, 2019 - Rose State College

The Cambodia Academy Announces Expansion of Board and Addition of New Members The board of directors of Cambodia Academy today announced six new additions to the school board for the 2020-2021 term. The new members will take the places of three retiring members whose terms expire at the end of 2019. Retiring members David and Marissa Troxell have served for five years and were... - November 22, 2019 - Cambodia Academy (501c3)

Innovation on Display at the Oklahoma Young Student Inventors Exposition Young innovators and inventors from across Oklahoma will gather at Rose State College for the thirty-first annual Oklahoma Student Inventors Exposition, Tuesday, February 25, 2019. The event gives young people an opportunity to use their creative-thinking and problem-solving skills and a constructive and competitive manner, while also promoting STEM initiatives in schools. - November 19, 2019 - Rose State College

The Book Fairies to Set New Guinness World Record for Longest Line of Books On Guinness World Record Day, Over 25,000 Books Will be Placed End-to-End at Two Wyandanch Elementary Schools to Create the World’s Longest Line of Reading Material at Over 2.64 Miles The Book Fairies, a Long Island-based 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to eradicating illiteracy, today will work... - November 14, 2019 - The Book Fairies

KIPP St. Louis Celebrates 10th Anniversary Growing non-profit charter school caters to educationally under-served communities. - November 12, 2019 - KIPP St. Louis

Benchmark Exams at Allentown Charter School Ensure All Students Are on the Right Track Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown helps students achieve with regular benchmark exams. - November 12, 2019 - Executive Education Academy Charter School

Houston Nonprofit Finding Ways to Give Back More Houston-based nonprofit organization, Persistence is The Key, is in the middle of promoting its laptop giveaway campaign and finding ways to giveaway more faster in addition to celebrating their 2-year anniversary this past October. “We are trying to find ways to do more and give back faster, Persistence... - November 11, 2019 - Persistence is The Key!

Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner! Children’s Picture Book with Pudgy Poultry is a Satisfying Bedtime Snack For pooped-out parents who pine for brief bedtime reads, this funny and fast-paced children’s picture book with a zoo full of anxious animals raining rapidly is just what the veterinarian ordered. Author/illustrator Sherry West and good friend/co-illustrator Larkin Stephens-Avery share an artistic... - November 08, 2019 - Sherry West Art

Charlotte High School Boys Soccer Announces Opening of 2019-20 Season and Special Events Lineup Charlotte Tarpon Boys Soccer is pleased to announce the opening of the 2019-20 season and upcoming events for this season. - November 08, 2019 - Charlotte High School Boys Soccer

Tampa Business Owner and Author Barbara Escher Creates Unique Christmas Storybook After 20+ years helping businesses solve their problems, Barbara Escher turned her writing and problem solving skills in a new direction. "The Girl Who Found Christmas: An Advent Calendar Storybook" tells the story of a six-year-old girl named Belinda. On one chilly December 1, Belinda is... - November 02, 2019 - Barbara Escher

Applications Now Being Accepted for 2020 USA Biolympiad The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) announces that applications are now being accepted for the 2020 USA Biolympiad (USABO). This is open for U.S. high school students nationwide. CEE encourages teachers and schools to register grades 9 to 12 biology students for the Open Exam. AP courses are... - November 02, 2019 - Center for Excellence in Education (CEE)

Utah Coaches Selected for PUMA King Italy and Mexico Events La Roca FC Coaches have been invited to participate in the PUMA King Football Program with Unique Access to AC Milan and Chivas de Guadalajara Academies & First Teams. - October 31, 2019 - La Roca Futbol Club

Glenelg Country School Welcomes Pediatric Occupational Therapist to Discuss Importance of Outdoor Play on Child Development Event Promotes Glenelg Country School’s Philosophy of Educating the Whole Child and to Developing Curricula That Provides Well-rounded Experiences to Their Students. Open and Free to the Public. - October 25, 2019 - Glenelg Country School

Student Government at EEACS Giving Students a Voice Executive Education Academy Charter School’s student government is encouraging responsibility, social interaction, and personal growth. - October 22, 2019 - Executive Education Academy Charter School

CodeHS Announces a CSforALL Commitment to Make Computer Science Standards Alignment Easier for Teachers Around the Country CodeHS will build custom computer science courses aligned to computer science state standards and courses across over 20 states by the start of the 2020 school year to benefit over 50,000 teachers. - October 21, 2019 - CodeHS

Cal Coast Academy to Host Activities for Red Ribbon Week Cal Coast Academy hosts a campus-wide Red Ribbon Week to support a drug-free lifestyle. - October 19, 2019 - Cal Coast Academy

The Center for Excellence in Education Holds Teacher Workshops in Virginia The Center for Excellence in Education’s (CEE) Teacher Enrichment Program (TEP) held cost-free professional enrichment sessions for middle and high school teachers across the state of Virginia during the month of September. - October 17, 2019 - Center for Excellence in Education (CEE)

Americans and the Holocaust Traveling Exhibition Coming to Scott County Public Library The Scott County Public Library has been chosen to host Americans and the Holocaust, a traveling exhibition from the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and the American Library Association. The exhibit dates will be February 24 through April 7, 2021. The Scott County Public Library is honored to be the only library in Kentucky to have been chosen to host this exhibition. - October 10, 2019 - Scott County Public Library

Rhymes With Reason Partners with Chance the Rapper's SocialWorks to Give Students the Tools to Achieve Learning the lyrics to the latest rap songs are a daily practice for many students. So why not use that learning to achieve good grades? That is the method behind the system offered by Rhymes With Reason. Rhymes With Reason along with Chance The Rapper’s foundation Socialworks, have created The... - October 08, 2019 - Rhymes With Reason

Alleged Victim of Childhood Sexual Abuse Files Civil Lawsuit Against Brooklyn Friends School Allegedly, Victim Claims That School Janitor Sexually Assaulted Her When She Was a Student at Brooklyn Friends School. - October 06, 2019 - The Zalkin Law Firm

Nationally Recognized Procurement Leader Jason Soza Joins Government Sourcing Solutions as Vice President, West Government Sourcing Solutions announced that it has hired the highly accomplished former Chief Procurement Officer (CPO) of the State of Alaska, Jason Soza, as Vice President, West. Soza joins GSS with 20 years of experience in public procurement, starting as a frontline buyer for Alaska and ascending... - October 05, 2019 - Government Sourcing Solutions

STOMP Out Bullying Announces World Day of Bullying Prevention October 2019 STOMP Out Bullying will partner with California Pizza Kitchen for a nationwide fundraiser Monday, October 7 in honor of World Day of Bullying Prevention. - October 04, 2019 - STOMP Out Bullying™

Barnstone Studios to Gift Painting to Charter Arts Oct. 4 During First Friday Event at School Gallery “Myron Barnstone: Master Student, Teacher & Artist” at Lehigh Valley Charter HS for the Arts, Bethlehem, PA, features works by the late Lehigh Valley art teacher, who ran Barnstone Studios in Coplay for 35 years. Despite early success, he stopped painting and burned many pieces, hiding the rest, to keep from influencing students. At Charter Arts 6-8 p.m. Oct. 4, Cat Barnstone Szafran presents the school with an original painting of her father’s that’s part of the educational exhibit. - October 03, 2019 - Barnstone Studios

Tickets Now on Sale for The 19th Annual Dancing for Diabetes Show Dancing for Diabetes has raised nearly half a million dollars for Type 1 Diabetes research. The 19th Annual Dancing for Diabetes Show will be held on Saturday, November 9 at the Bob Carr Theater in Orlando, Florida. - October 03, 2019 - Dancing for Diabetes

VoDaVi Technologies Celebrates 10 Years in Business Business Technology Solution Provider Marks a Major Milestone - September 30, 2019 - VoDaVi Technologies LLC

Inventor of “Games of Genius” Coming to R.I., Oct. 10 Free Seminar, Open to the Public Parents, teachers and government officials worldwide are learning how to help children be more confident, successful, and innovative by discovering their own unique talents – in seven minutes a day. The general public is invited to learn about and play the award-winning “Games of Genius,” with the inventor, Opher Brayer, at a free presentation from 6 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, October 10 at the Kirkbrae Country Club, Lincoln, R.I. - September 23, 2019 - Mastery Martial Arts

LA Students Welcome Zuriel Oduwole - Teen Film Maker & DUSUSU Founder Like clockwork, the UN General Assembly has sat in New York every September and it is now in its 74th season of global deliberations. One young voice who has spoken, met many word leaders, or delivered thematic messages for five of the last six years has been Los Angeles teenage film maker and girl education... - September 23, 2019 - DUSUSU

Scientology Nashville Promotes Drug Prevention Awareness with Red Ribbon Week Activities The last week of October is Red Ribbon Week, a time to educate young people about the dangers of drugs. - September 21, 2019 - Drug Free South

European Business Awards National Winners 2019 for Italy Vote for My School Italy to become the "European Public Champion" in Europe's largest business competition. The company has been declared as the National Winners of Italy. The video is available at: https://www.businessawardseurope.com/vote/detail-new/38/28767. It tells the unique story of the business success and the General Public vote which means a lot to the company and the country. To have public approval of this success is a great endorsement. - September 20, 2019 - My School ITALY

“Back 2 School Night” at Allentown Charter School to Feature Parent Info, Games, & More “Back 2 School Night” at Executive Education Academy Charter School will start the 2019-2020 school year with fun, games, and prizes. - September 11, 2019 - Executive Education Academy Charter School

Local Business Champions for Literacy Across York County with a Free, Kid-Friendly Event Saturday The Mercantile hosts a kid-friendly event to promote literacy. Beyond Fit Kids, Early Learning Partnership of York County, Springs Creative and the York County Library co-host to champion for literacy across York County. The Mercantile gives 10% of all sales back to Early Learning Partnership of York County this Saturday, September 7, 2019, 9 AM-12 PM. - September 07, 2019 - The Mercantile

Girls Volleyball Coming to EEACS Girls volleyball is the latest sport to join EEACS’s award-winning PIAA athletics program. - September 05, 2019 - Executive Education Academy Charter School

depression2extinction (d2e) Joins HealthCorps as a Collaborative Partner depression2extinction (d2e), a non-profit with a mission to eliminate the stigma of depression and anxiety disorders through emotional awareness training for teens and young adults, announced a collaborative partnership with HealthCorps. HealthCorps is a national 501 (c)(3) that gives teens tools to... - September 05, 2019 - Depression2Extinction