K-12 Education News
Get schooled on kindergarten through grade 12 education issues from technology, school initiatives and student recognition to research, equipment, products and services for teachers, students and staff. Learn about after-school programs, PTAs, PTOs, tutoring, test preparation, professional training and classroom resources.
Media Source Launches Open Shelf Reviews, Expanding Book Review Coverage for Independent Authors and Small Presses
Media Source, LLC, parent company of Library Journal, School Library Journal, The Horn Book, and Junior Library Guild announced the launch of Open Shelf Reviews, a new service dedicated to reviewing independently published and small-press books. - July 23, 2026 - Media Source
Discover, Make, Connect: FAB26 Boston Opens Its Doors to the World, July 27
FAB26 Boston, a conference on digital fabrication and making, returns to where the Fab Lab movement began to celebrate 25 years of global impact. From July 27–31, more than 1,200 participants from around the world will gather in Boston and Cambridge for 250+ talks, workshops, exhibitions, and networking events exploring the future of technology, education, and innovation. New this year: the Kid Lab Pass, inspiring the next generation of makers through hands-on STEAM experiences - July 15, 2026 - The Fab Foundation
Nation’s School Safety Leaders to Gather in Orlando for 22nd Annual National School Safety Conference
More than 800 of the nation’s leading school safety professionals will convene in Orlando, Florida, July 20–24 for the 22nd Annual National School Safety Conference. - July 13, 2026 - School Safety Advocacy Council
American High School Academy Launches Worldwide Recruitment for Grades 9–12 STEM Magnet Programs in Miami
American High School Academy is recruiting grades 9–12 students worldwide for its Miami-based STEM Magnet programs, aviation pathway, dual enrollment, honors, AP, SAT support, ESOL support, NCAA-approved courses, and Form I-20 eligibility for eligible accepted F-1 international students. - July 04, 2026 - American High School Academy
Positive Athlete to Honor North Texas' Most Positive Student-Athletes and Coaches at 2026 Awards Experience on June 30 in Frisco
Positive Athlete will conclude its 2025-26 North Texas program year on June 30 by honoring the region's most positive student-athletes and coaches during the 2026 North Texas Positive Athlete Awards Experience at the Scottish Rite for Children Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center in Frisco. The... - June 26, 2026 - Positive Athlete
Pennsylvania Team Wins National Academic Championship in Last-Question Thriller
A suburban Philadelphia high school captured a national academic title in dramatic fashion this spring, edging out top quiz teams from across the country in a virtual showdown that came down to the final math question. Marple Newtown High School of Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, won the 2026 Hi-Q... - June 24, 2026 - FMFCU Foundation
Dr. Gertrudis A. Hunter, MSW, JD, PhD, Recognized as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dr. Gertrudis A. Hunter, MSW, JD, PhD of Hueytown, Alabama has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of... - June 18, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Delores J. Wilson Honored as a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Delores J. Wilson of Marion, South Carolina, has been named a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in education. About Delores J. Wilson Delores J. Wilson is a retired teacher with the Marion School District. Wilson has expertise in... - June 16, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
David Sola Launches Campaign to Run for Temecula Valley School Board in Area 4
Election season is in full bloom and there are two seats up for grabs on the TVUSD School Board. In area 4, David Sola has officially launched his campaign to run against current board member and president, Joseph Komrosky. David Sola, a local parent and the Director of Growth Enablement at... - June 13, 2026 - David Sola 4 TVUSD
RaaWee ATTENDANCE+TM Wins “Educational Support System Innovation Award” in 2026 EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program Eighth Annual Program Honors the Top EdTech Innovators
RaaWee K12 Solutions, a company dedicated to addressing chronic absenteeism and truancy in K-12 education for more than a decade, today announced that RaaWee ATTENDANCE+TM has been selected as winner of the “Educational Support System Innovation Award” in the 8th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global educational technology market today. - June 10, 2026 - RaaWee K12 Solutions
Stronghold Systems Introduces Deployable Ballistic Shelters for Schools
Demonstrations currently being scheduled for company's Tustin, Calif. showroom. - June 05, 2026 - Stronghold Systems
Dr. Amanda Campbell Cooley Named a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dr. Amanda Campbell Cooley of Laurel, Mississippi, has been named a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her achievements in the field of education. She will be featured in the Summer 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other... - June 03, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
City of Plantation Officially Proclaims American High School, Honoring Educational Innovation and Student Success
American High School, a nationally accredited online private school, was honored by the City of Plantation with an official Proclamation presented by Mayor Nick Sortal during the April 15 City Council Meeting. The proclamation recognizes the school's contributions to educational innovation, student success, workforce readiness, and the expansion of access to quality education for learners across the U.S. - May 30, 2026 - American High School
ExcelPrep Opens San Antonio Location for Neurodivergent Learners
ExcelPrep, an educational and clinical program serving neurodivergent learners, today announced the opening of its newest location in San Antonio, Texas. The expansion extends ExcelPrep's integrated model of specialized instruction and clinical care to Texas families whose children are... - May 29, 2026 - Excel Prep
METY Highlights New Study on Student Self-Assessment Method Linked to Higher Scores Among Nigerian Secondary Students
METY Technology is highlighting a newly published IJSSER study co-authored by Dr. John Leddo that examined a 10-minute Cognitive Structure Analysis self-assessment routine among senior secondary students in Nigeria. The study’s findings are relevant to METY’s work developing MyEdMaster, an adaptive learning and self-assessment platform. - May 28, 2026 - METY
Karen Poznanski Announces Run for TVUSD School Board, Promising Stability and Lawful Governance
Longtime educator and community advocate Karen Poznanski has announced her candidacy for the Temecula Valley Unified School District Board of Education, Trustee Area 3. A public school teacher and doctoral student in education policy, Poznanski says her campaign will focus on restoring professionalism, lawful governance, transparency, and student-centered leadership while moving the district away from political conflict and toward stability and trust. - May 28, 2026 - Karen Poznanski for TVUSD
Cal Coast Academy Supports Displaced Student in Completing AP Exams Amid International Crisis
Cal Coast Academy stepped in to help a displaced senior complete her AP exams after an emergency evacuation from Qatar to California. Acting quickly, staff coordinated logistics to ensure uninterrupted testing. Their response highlights a strong commitment to student success, flexibility, and support during uncertain circumstances. - May 23, 2026 - Cal Coast Academy
Circle MSP Named Authorized Crestron Dealer for Enterprise AV
Circle MSP has been named an authorized Crestron dealer, expanding its managed Print, managed IT and Cybersecurity services into enterprise AV and intelligent workplace controls. The company now designs, installs, and services the full Crestron lineup across boardrooms, education, healthcare, and government facilities - offering clients a single partner for IT, cybersecurity, managed print, and AV. Visit circlemsp.com/audio-visual. - May 14, 2026 - Circle MSP
Dr. Susan Morgan Roberts Selected as a Top Author by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dr. Susan Morgan Roberts of McDonough, Georgia has been selected as a Top Author by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). Chosen for her distinguished leadership in public health, education, and advocacy, Dr. Roberts’ story will be told in a full-page... - May 12, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Volunteer-Led Resilience Leadership Academy Marks Year One; First Graduation on May 22, 2026
Volunteer-led Resilience Leadership Academy (RLA) marks its first year in operation and prepares to graduate its first class May 22, 2026. As a Recovery High School—one of the few of its kind in the United States—RLA provides supportive learning for students rebuilding their lives. Guided by Dr. Tyra Hodge, volunteers help students move forward with hope, structure, and mentorship. - May 08, 2026 - Resilence Leadership Academy
Sarah Warden Named Woman of the Year for 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Sarah Warden of Maryland Heights, Missouri, was named Woman of the Year for 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine. Warden was selected for this honor for her outstanding accomplishments in the field of early childhood education. She is featured in... - May 08, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Reverend Rodney Wilson Honored for a Lifetime Achievement Award for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Reverend Rodney Wilson of Henderson, Nevada, has been selected for a Lifetime Achievement Award for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in education and pastoral counseling. About Reverend Rodney Wilson Reverend Wilson serves as the head... - May 08, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Nutrislice Acquires Menu Analytics to Add Nutrition & Allergen Expertise to Digital Menu Platform
Acquisition pairs Registered Dietitian-led menu data expertise with Nutrislice's digital menus, signage, labels, and ordering platform, helping operators accelerate compliance and elevate guest experience. - May 07, 2026 - Nutrislice
RaaWee K12 Solutions Secures Trademark for RaaWee ATTENDANCE+™: A Revolutionary Attendance Intervention and Tracking Platform
RaaWee K12 Solutions is excited to announce the official trademark registration of RaaWee ATTENDANCE+™, a groundbreaking Attendance Intervention and Tracking Platform designed to tackle chronic absenteeism and truancy in K-12 education. The latest version introduces hundreds of improvements and expanded features. - May 07, 2026 - RaaWee K12 Solutions
Hodson P.I. LLC Launches National “Truth & Integrity Scholarship” to Support Future Legal, Claims, and Investigative Professionals
Hodson P.I. LLC proudly announces the launch of the Hodson Truth & Integrity Scholarship, a national scholarship program designed to recognize and support students who demonstrate honesty, accountability, leadership, and strong moral character while pursuing careers in the legal, claims, or... - May 06, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Smart Kids Planet Expands Access to Educational Toys, STEM Learning Kits, and Creative Play Solutions for Children of All Age
Online platform introduces a wide range of educational toys, puzzles, STEM kits, and building blocks designed to support early learning and cognitive development. - May 02, 2026 - Leanrimtactics
Punch Rescue Launches Rescue Card Platform, a Panic Button Solution with Real-Time Visibility and Self-Management
Punch Rescue announced the launch of its Rescue Card Platform, a unified emergency communications system designed for real-world conditions. The platform provides real-time visibility into device health and location, along with self-management capabilities, enabling organizations to monitor and control safety infrastructure without relying on Wi-Fi or cellular networks. - April 15, 2026 - Punch Rescue
RhinoLeap Presents The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)
Three fearless performers from Broadway and Cirque du Soleil attempt the impossible: to bring all of Shakespeare’s plays to life in a single performance. Blending comedy, improvisation, and physical storytelling, this high-energy production delights Shakespeare fans and curious newcomers alike. - April 15, 2026 - RhinoLeap Productions
Amanda Campbell Cooley Honored as a Woman of the Month for March 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Amanda Campbell Cooley of Laurel, Mississippi, has been honored as a Woman of the Month for March 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction recognizes her dedication and achievements in the field of education. She will be featured in the... - April 14, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
“Big Boy Brass” to Headline Free Talent Showcase in Woodbury, NJ
Success 1st & 21st Century Woodbury High School are delighted to welcome Big Boy Brass to the stage for “The Future Is Ours” Youth Talent Showcase and Concert. - April 13, 2026 - Success 1st, Inc
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric Launches "Pitch In with Paschal ProPath" Campaign to Support Youth Sports Access Across the Region
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a whole-home service provider and the official air, plumbing, and electric provider of the Arkansas Razorbacks, is proud to announce the launch of Pitch In with Paschal ProPath — a community-driven campaign that turns every Paschal membership into a direct contribution to local youth sports organizations. - April 08, 2026 - Paschal Air, Plumbing and Electric
Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Bolton Central
Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Bolton Central which prepares to open on April 24th. Owner Kanvshree Bhandari has been working with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make her dream of learning center ownership a reality and is ready to begin offering... - April 07, 2026 - Best Brains Learning Centers
AI & Burnout Are Rising: Digital Wellness Day May 1st 2026 Offers a Path to Balance in a Hyper-Digital World
Digital Wellness Day, celebrated on May 1, 2026, kicks off Mental Health Awareness Month, uniting millions across 64+ countries to address AI burnout and digital overload. This global movement empowers individuals and organizations to build healthier tech habits, reclaim focus, and explore human-centered approaches to AI in an increasingly connected world. - April 07, 2026 - Digital Wellness Day
William R. Stanek’s Blast Off with "Buster Bee: Around the Moon with Artemis II" Brings Real-World Space Wonder to Young Readers in Picture Book and Chapter Book Editions
Big Blue Sky Press for Kids announces two special editions of "Blast Off with Buster Bee: Around the Moon with Artemis II," inspired by NASA’s Artemis II mission. Available in Picture Book and Chapter Book editions, the new releases introduce young readers to the astronauts, spacecraft, and journey around the Moon through warm, curiosity-filled storytelling designed for families, classrooms, and libraries. - April 03, 2026 - RP Books & Audio - Reagent Press
The SLPeaceBOT™ by Melospeech Recognized for Innovation in the 2026 EdTech Awards
Finalists and winners for The EdTech Awards 2026 have been announced to a worldwide audience of educators, technologists, students, parents, and policymakers interested in building a better future for learners and leaders in the education and workforce sectors. Melospeech's product, The SLPeaceBOT™, was honored with an EdTech Cool Tool Award in the Administrative Solution category. - April 02, 2026 - Melospeech Inc
Academy of Hope Launches Inaugural “Stride for Hope 5K & Homecoming Festival” in Anacostia Park
Academy of Hope Adult Public Charter School (AoH) will host its inaugural *Stride for Hope 5K & Homecoming Festival* on Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Anacostia Park—bringing together learners, alumni, and supporters for a citywide celebration of adult education and economic mobility. More... - March 28, 2026 - Academy of Hope
InspectU Launches Next-Generation Workplace Compliance Solution to Transform Safety, Compliance, and Operational Efficiency
InspectU has launched a new all-in-one digital platform designed to streamline workplace safety, compliance, inspections, and training. The solution replaces paper-based and disconnected systems with a centralized, user-friendly tool accessible on web and mobile devices. The platform includes features like customizable inspections, task tracking, automated reporting, and industry-specific solutions for sectors such as school nutrition, hospitality, consulting, and facility management. - March 27, 2026 - inspectU
Phoenix Conservatory of Music Announces Jam & Jazz 2026 Fundraising Breakfast: “Because of Music, Because of You”
The Phoenix Conservatory of Music (PCM) invites the community to an inspiring morning of music, storytelling, and impact at its annual Jam & Jazz Fundraising Breakfast, taking place Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at the Phoenix Country Club. This year’s theme, “Because of Music, Because... - March 27, 2026 - Phoenix Conservatory of Music
Captain Sandy’s Charities and Quantum Marine Stabilizers Announce 2026 Spin-A-Thon to Power Yachting’s Next Generation of Talent
On Saturday, March 21 at Quantum’s Fort Lauderdale headquarters. The event brings shipyards, crew, suppliers, and industry supporters together around a shared goal, fixing a growing talent gap in maritime by taking students and emerging talent from classroom to career. - March 21, 2026 - Captain Sandy's Charities
Top Education Websites Worldwide to be Recognized in the 2026 WebAwards
The Web Marketing Association has opened entries for the 30th Annual WebAward Competition, inviting schools, colleges, and universities worldwide to compete for recognition as the best education websites of 2026. Websites will be evaluated on design, innovation, usability, and technology. Winners gain industry recognition and valuable benchmarking insights. Entry deadline: May 29, 2026. - March 18, 2026 - Web Marketing Association
Century High School’s E-Business Academy Celebrates Historic Advancement to National Finals
The E-Business Academy at Century High School in partnership with High School Inc. Academies Foundation proudly announces a landmark achievement: for the first time in 25 years, seven students have advanced to the Virtual Enterprise International Finals in New York City, taking place April... - February 25, 2026 - High School Inc. Academies Foundation
Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Campbell East
Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Campbell East, which prepares to open on March 13. Owner Prachi Singh has been working with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make her dream of learning center ownership a reality and is ready to begin offering high-quality... - February 25, 2026 - Best Brains Learning Centers
Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Streamwood
Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Streamwood, which prepares to open on March 13. Owner Prerna Awasthi has been working with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make her dream of learning center ownership a reality and is ready to begin offering high-quality... - February 25, 2026 - Best Brains Learning Centers
As Respiratory Illnesses Rise, AirPurifiers.com Releases 2026 Classroom Air Quality Guide for Schools
With school districts continuing to face elevated respiratory illness rates, increased absenteeism, and growing parental concern about indoor air quality, AirPurifiers.com today released its 2026 guide to the best air purifiers for school classrooms. - February 23, 2026 - AirPurifiers.com
Lisa R. Bryce Honored as a VIP for Spring 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Lisa Bryce of Brooklyn, New York has been recognized as a VIP for Spring 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of music education. Bryce will be included... - February 21, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Dr. Thelma Harms, Who Helped Define Quality in Early Childhood Classrooms Worldwide, Dies at 100
Dr. Harms was widely known as the lead co-author of the Early Childhood Environment Rating Scale (ECERS), an observational framework that transformed how educators, researchers, and governments evaluate early learning settings. - February 19, 2026 - Rachel Harms
AssessPrep Tackles Teacher Burnout with New AI Suite that Digitizes Legacy Exams in Seconds
AssessPrep introduces AI-powered grading, centralized district-level controls, enhanced accessibility features, and comprehensive curriculum-aligned item banks to modernize and streamline examinations. - February 19, 2026 - AssessPrep
Benny’s Brave Adventures Expands Its 16-Book Children’s Series with Literacy-Focused Chapter Book
“The Frizzletwirping Festival Fiasco” Turns Wordplay into a Literacy Tool for Young Readers. - February 18, 2026 - Bennys Brave Adventures
The Good Eggs Media Launches Ad-Free Kindness & SEL Learning App for Elementary-Age Children on iOS and Android
Created by an educator and author, The Good Eggs App helps elementary-age children build kindness, empathy, and global awareness through interactive games and stories in a safe, ad-free environment trusted by parents and teachers. - February 17, 2026 - The Good Eggs Media
Below Deck Mediterranean’s Captain Sandy Yawn Names Randi Gold to Lead Expansion of Youth Maritime Career Pipeline
Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn has appointed longtime strategist and fundraiser Randi Gold as Executive Director of Strategic Partnerships and Maritime Program Development at Captain Sandy’s Charities. In this new role, Gold will lead the growth of Captain Sandy’s youth maritime programs, including Ocean Rangers and Steering Toward Success. These K-12 initiatives introduce elementary, middle and high school students, to high-demand maritime pathways and careers. - February 13, 2026 - Captain Sandy's Charities