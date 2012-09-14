PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Greg Mullen's new book, "Creating a Self-Directed Learning Environment: Standards-Based and Social-Emotional Learning," redefines education introducing a flexible, three-tiered, visual framework designed for school-wide collaboration. - December 20, 2019 - Greg Mullen
Event Promotes Glenelg Country School’s Philosophy of Educating the Whole Child and to Developing Curricula That Provides Well-rounded Experiences to Their Students. Open and Free to the Public. - December 19, 2019 - Glenelg Country School
Future Horizons will be hosting An Evening with Temple Grandin in Lubbock, Texas on February 17, 2020. - December 18, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Eastern National today announced the release of the highly anticipated 2020 Passport To Your National Parks® Regional Stamp Set. Since 1986, fans of the Passport To Your National Parks program have been collecting these colorful, commemorative stamp sets to decorate their beloved Passport books. - December 17, 2019 - Eastern National
In a modern society of mass information where children are exposed to current issues like safety, climate change, environmental impact, cultural diversity, and family dynamics on a daily basis, Sabinah Adewole’s poetry uses child-approved themes like rainbows, seaside, picnics, and unicorns, to... - December 14, 2019 - P.A.V.E. Press
iPlanRx, a company located in Green Bay WI, today announced the 2019 H.E.R.O. award recipient as CESA 7. The H.E.R.O. award stands for Health Expenses Returned to Operations and recognizes organizations that have proactively addressed the rising costs of healthcare with innovation to not only reduce... - December 14, 2019 - iPlanRx
This is the first coloring book for The Clyde Series. It includes all your favorite images from the first three books. - December 10, 2019 - JN Prioleau
For the sixth consecutive year, Highlights and Kids Need to Read partner together to provide magazines to disadvantaged children. - December 02, 2019 - Kids Need to Read
Students in grades K-6 are learning about the benefits of healthy eating through a grant-funded fruit & vegetable program. - November 29, 2019 - Executive Education Academy Charter School
ESL classes at Executive Education Academy Charter School will help students achieve English proficiency. - November 26, 2019 - Executive Education Academy Charter School
Bring speech development to life through musical play. - November 23, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Eleven local educators were recognized Tuesday evening during the eighteenth annual Golden Apple Awards at Rose State College. The Golden Apple Awards allow current Rose State College students the opportunity to submit an essay that highlights a former K-12 educator. Over ninety essay nominations were received this year, with a team of individuals from various departments at Rose State evaluating each nomination. The stories shared demonstrate the significant impact of these educators. - November 23, 2019 - Rose State College
The board of directors of Cambodia Academy today announced six new additions to the school board for the 2020-2021 term. The new members will take the places of three retiring members whose terms expire at the end of 2019.
Retiring members David and Marissa Troxell have served for five years and were... - November 22, 2019 - Cambodia Academy (501c3)
Young innovators and inventors from across Oklahoma will gather at Rose State College for the thirty-first annual Oklahoma Student Inventors Exposition, Tuesday, February 25, 2019. The event gives young people an opportunity to use their creative-thinking and problem-solving skills and a constructive and competitive manner, while also promoting STEM initiatives in schools. - November 19, 2019 - Rose State College
On Guinness World Record Day, Over 25,000 Books Will be Placed End-to-End at Two Wyandanch Elementary Schools to Create the World’s Longest Line of Reading Material at Over 2.64 Miles
The Book Fairies, a Long Island-based 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to eradicating illiteracy, today will work... - November 14, 2019 - The Book Fairies
Growing non-profit charter school caters to educationally under-served communities. - November 12, 2019 - KIPP St. Louis
Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown helps students achieve with regular benchmark exams. - November 12, 2019 - Executive Education Academy Charter School
Houston-based nonprofit organization, Persistence is The Key, is in the middle of promoting its laptop giveaway campaign and finding ways to giveaway more faster in addition to celebrating their 2-year anniversary this past October. “We are trying to find ways to do more and give back faster, Persistence... - November 11, 2019 - Persistence is The Key!
For pooped-out parents who pine for brief bedtime reads, this funny and fast-paced children’s picture book with a zoo full of anxious animals raining rapidly is just what the veterinarian ordered. Author/illustrator Sherry West and good friend/co-illustrator Larkin Stephens-Avery share an artistic... - November 08, 2019 - Sherry West Art
Charlotte Tarpon Boys Soccer is pleased to announce the opening of the 2019-20 season and upcoming events for this season. - November 08, 2019 - Charlotte High School Boys Soccer
"Trapper’s Grounding" by debut author, Dawn Chevoya, targets young readers ages 9-12 and creates a character based on that post-war test-diving beaver from McCall, Idaho. - November 04, 2019 - Dawn Chevoya
After 20+ years helping businesses solve their problems, Barbara Escher turned her writing and problem solving skills in a new direction. "The Girl Who Found Christmas: An Advent Calendar Storybook" tells the story of a six-year-old girl named Belinda.
On one chilly December 1, Belinda is... - November 02, 2019 - Barbara Escher
The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) announces that applications are now being accepted for the 2020 USA Biolympiad (USABO). This is open for U.S. high school students nationwide.
CEE encourages teachers and schools to register grades 9 to 12 biology students for the Open Exam. AP courses are... - November 02, 2019 - Center for Excellence in Education (CEE)
La Roca FC Coaches have been invited to participate in the PUMA King Football Program with Unique Access to AC Milan and Chivas de Guadalajara Academies & First Teams. - October 31, 2019 - La Roca Futbol Club
Event Promotes Glenelg Country School’s Philosophy of Educating the Whole Child and to Developing Curricula That Provides Well-rounded Experiences to Their Students. Open and Free to the Public. - October 25, 2019 - Glenelg Country School
Executive Education Academy Charter School’s student government is encouraging responsibility, social interaction, and personal growth. - October 22, 2019 - Executive Education Academy Charter School
CodeHS will build custom computer science courses aligned to computer science state standards and courses across over 20 states by the start of the 2020 school year to benefit over 50,000 teachers. - October 21, 2019 - CodeHS
Cal Coast Academy hosts a campus-wide Red Ribbon Week to support a drug-free lifestyle. - October 19, 2019 - Cal Coast Academy
Future Horizons will be hosting An Evening with Temple Grandin in Omaha, NE on December 10, 2019. - October 18, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.
The Center for Excellence in Education’s (CEE) Teacher Enrichment Program (TEP) held cost-free professional enrichment sessions for middle and high school teachers across the state of Virginia during the month of September. - October 17, 2019 - Center for Excellence in Education (CEE)
The Scott County Public Library has been chosen to host Americans and the Holocaust, a traveling exhibition from the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and the American Library Association. The exhibit dates will be February 24 through April 7, 2021. The Scott County Public Library is honored to be the only library in Kentucky to have been chosen to host this exhibition. - October 10, 2019 - Scott County Public Library
Learning the lyrics to the latest rap songs are a daily practice for many students. So why not use that learning to achieve good grades? That is the method behind the system offered by Rhymes With Reason.
Rhymes With Reason along with Chance The Rapper’s foundation Socialworks, have created The... - October 08, 2019 - Rhymes With Reason
Allegedly, Victim Claims That School Janitor Sexually Assaulted Her When She Was a Student at Brooklyn Friends School. - October 06, 2019 - The Zalkin Law Firm
Government Sourcing Solutions announced that it has hired the highly accomplished former Chief Procurement Officer (CPO) of the State of Alaska, Jason Soza, as Vice President, West. Soza joins GSS with 20 years of experience in public procurement, starting as a frontline buyer for Alaska and ascending... - October 05, 2019 - Government Sourcing Solutions
STOMP Out Bullying will partner with California Pizza Kitchen for a nationwide fundraiser Monday, October 7 in honor of World Day of Bullying Prevention. - October 04, 2019 - STOMP Out Bullying™
“Myron Barnstone: Master Student, Teacher & Artist” at Lehigh Valley Charter HS for the Arts, Bethlehem, PA, features works by the late Lehigh Valley art teacher, who ran Barnstone Studios in Coplay for 35 years. Despite early success, he stopped painting and burned many pieces, hiding the rest, to keep from influencing students. At Charter Arts 6-8 p.m. Oct. 4, Cat Barnstone Szafran presents the school with an original painting of her father’s that’s part of the educational exhibit. - October 03, 2019 - Barnstone Studios
Dancing for Diabetes has raised nearly half a million dollars for Type 1 Diabetes research. The 19th Annual Dancing for Diabetes Show will be held on Saturday, November 9 at the Bob Carr Theater in Orlando, Florida. - October 03, 2019 - Dancing for Diabetes
Future Horizons will be hosting An Evening with Temple Grandin in Minneapolis, MN on October 23, 2019. - October 02, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Business Technology Solution Provider Marks a Major Milestone - September 30, 2019 - VoDaVi Technologies LLC
Parents, teachers and government officials worldwide are learning how to help children be more confident, successful, and innovative by discovering their own unique talents – in seven minutes a day. The general public is invited to learn about and play the award-winning “Games of Genius,” with the inventor, Opher Brayer, at a free presentation from 6 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, October 10 at the Kirkbrae Country Club, Lincoln, R.I. - September 23, 2019 - Mastery Martial Arts
Like clockwork, the UN General Assembly has sat in New York every September and it is now in its 74th season of global deliberations. One young voice who has spoken, met many word leaders, or delivered thematic messages for five of the last six years has been Los Angeles teenage film maker and girl education... - September 23, 2019 - DUSUSU
The last week of October is Red Ribbon Week, a time to educate young people about the dangers of drugs. - September 21, 2019 - Drug Free South
Vote for My School Italy to become the "European Public Champion" in Europe's
largest business competition. The company has been declared as the National Winners of Italy. The video is available at: https://www.businessawardseurope.com/vote/detail-new/38/28767. It tells the unique story of the business success and the General Public vote which means a lot to the company and the country. To have public approval of this success is a great endorsement. - September 20, 2019 - My School ITALY
“Back 2 School Night” at Executive Education Academy Charter School will start the 2019-2020 school year with fun, games, and prizes. - September 11, 2019 - Executive Education Academy Charter School
Future Horizons will be hosting An Evening with Temple Grandin in Noblesville, IN on November 7, 2019. - September 10, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Future Horizons will be hosting An Evening with Temple Grandin in Portland, OR on October 30, 2019. - September 09, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.
The Mercantile hosts a kid-friendly event to promote literacy. Beyond Fit Kids, Early Learning Partnership of York County, Springs Creative and the York County Library co-host to champion for literacy across York County. The Mercantile gives 10% of all sales back to Early Learning Partnership of York County this Saturday, September 7, 2019, 9 AM-12 PM. - September 07, 2019 - The Mercantile
Girls volleyball is the latest sport to join EEACS’s award-winning PIAA athletics program. - September 05, 2019 - Executive Education Academy Charter School
depression2extinction (d2e), a non-profit with a mission to eliminate the stigma of depression and anxiety disorders through emotional awareness training for teens and young adults, announced a collaborative partnership with HealthCorps. HealthCorps is a national 501 (c)(3) that gives teens tools to... - September 05, 2019 - Depression2Extinction
APFED’s efforts focus on creating a supportive and safe environment for students affected by chronic eosinophilic disorders. - September 01, 2019 - APFED