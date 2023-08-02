Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between George W. Evans & Associates and Nationwide Brokerage Solutions
Houston, TX, August 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International has successfully facilitated the transaction of George W. Evan & Associates. They are a Managing General Agent that services individual and commercial insurance agents. The firm lends its expertise in helping independent agents with all sales and service processes for multiple carriers and product lines. They also offer their agents carrier compensation, exceptional benefits, and added-value services unique to the marketplace. George W. Evans & Associates was established in 1978 to bring various insurance services, products, and programs together under one roof. Their proficiency in helping independent insurance agents with back-office needs allows clients the ability to focus on expanding their own business.
Nationwide Brokerage Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. They are a wholesale broker and managing underwriter who offers market access, underwriting expertise, product development design, and administrative services to local insurance agents and carriers.
“After taking George W Evans to market, they had many interested buyers, which allowed the sellers to view different deal structures and cultural fits to find the best suitable acquirer for their business. We are glad the seller could be selective and ultimately transacted with Nationwide Brokerage Solutions, a strong strategic buyer. We wish them all well in the transition." -Transaction Director Brenda Spencer, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $10 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
