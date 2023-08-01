RSVP Honors Community Leaders at 50th Anniversary Dinner
King of Prussia, PA, August 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- RSVP Volunteers celebrated its 50th Anniversary on July 18, 2023 at RiverCrest Golf Club & Preserve. The event recognized the contributions of leaders, supporters, and volunteers who have made the organization's success possible over the past half century. The honorees included:
· Valerie Arkoosh, Secretary of Pennsylvania Human Services
· United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey
· Delaware County Office of Services for the Aging
· Johnson & Johnson
· Peoples Security Bank & Trust
· Walter Fisher, Jr.
· Rosalie (Perky) Cohen
The night acknowledged past initiatives and the needs RSVP has served across its lifetime. Dr. Arkoosh accepted the Award of Distinction, reflecting on the feat of helping RSVP recruit 800 volunteers to assist with wellness needs. RSVP created virtual programs to place these volunteers with students and isolated seniors to serve education needs as well.
The anniversary dinner followed RSVP’s 6th Annual Golf Outing. Golfers’ participation supported RSVP’s virtual programs in response to ongoing needs due to COVID-19.
