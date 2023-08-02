Announcing the Inaugural Government Biotechnology Innovation Summit
Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the Inaugural Biotechnology Innovation Summit, taking place on September 27-28 in National Harbor, MD.
National Harbor, MD, August 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the Inaugural Biotechnology Innovation Summit, taking place on September 27-28 in National Harbor, MD. The Summit will offer a forum for leaders to discuss how the government employs biotechnology for national security purposes, including biodefense initiatives, surveillance of infectious diseases, and the prevention and response to biological threats.
Biotechnology for the government is the practical application of biological science technology to address specific objectives and challenges faced by government agencies at different levels. It involves harnessing the knowledge and tools of biology, genetics and other elated disciplines to develop innovative solutions and strategies to tackle complex issues in sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, energy environment and national security. As the current global leader with a bioeconomy of 5% of GDP, it is imperative to continue discussions at this forum on innovation, application and secured funding for sustainable biotech evolution.
The 2023 Biotechnology Innovation Summit will feature senior-level speakers including:
Peter Marks, MD, PhD, Director, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, FDA
Deirdra Chester, PhD, Director, Office of the Chief Scientist, USDA
Simon Malcomber, PhD, Deputy Assistant Director, Directorate for Biological Sciences, NSF
Sean Biggerstaff, PhD, Acting Deputy Assistant Director, R&E, DHA
Mike Mendelsohn, Chief, Emerging Technologies Branch, EPA
Sheng Lin-Gibson, PhD, Chief, Biosystems and Biomaterials Division, NIST
Summit Moderator: Michelle Rozo, PhD, Vice President, Technology, In-Q-Tel, Former Director, Technology and National Security, National Security Council, Former Principal Director, Biotechnology, DoD
Topics to be covered in the Summit include:
Strategically Advancing Biosafety and Biosecurity Innovation as Part of a Growing Bioeconomy
U.S. Biotechnology Policy and Innovation: Fostering Collaboration for Societal Impact
Understanding Biotechnology for Sustainable Agriculture and Environmental Solutions
Spearheading DoD Biomanufacturing Strategy Development
Pioneering Blood Surrogate Development through Collaborative Efforts
Addressing the Importance of Biodefense and Biosecurity Measures in Ensuring Naval Force Protection
Delivering Technology Solutions from the Full Spectrum of Bioscience and Biotechnology to Airmen and Guardians
Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in Biotechnology Innovation Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://biotech.dsigroup.org/.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
Biotechnology for the government is the practical application of biological science technology to address specific objectives and challenges faced by government agencies at different levels. It involves harnessing the knowledge and tools of biology, genetics and other elated disciplines to develop innovative solutions and strategies to tackle complex issues in sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, energy environment and national security. As the current global leader with a bioeconomy of 5% of GDP, it is imperative to continue discussions at this forum on innovation, application and secured funding for sustainable biotech evolution.
The 2023 Biotechnology Innovation Summit will feature senior-level speakers including:
Peter Marks, MD, PhD, Director, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, FDA
Deirdra Chester, PhD, Director, Office of the Chief Scientist, USDA
Simon Malcomber, PhD, Deputy Assistant Director, Directorate for Biological Sciences, NSF
Sean Biggerstaff, PhD, Acting Deputy Assistant Director, R&E, DHA
Mike Mendelsohn, Chief, Emerging Technologies Branch, EPA
Sheng Lin-Gibson, PhD, Chief, Biosystems and Biomaterials Division, NIST
Summit Moderator: Michelle Rozo, PhD, Vice President, Technology, In-Q-Tel, Former Director, Technology and National Security, National Security Council, Former Principal Director, Biotechnology, DoD
Topics to be covered in the Summit include:
Strategically Advancing Biosafety and Biosecurity Innovation as Part of a Growing Bioeconomy
U.S. Biotechnology Policy and Innovation: Fostering Collaboration for Societal Impact
Understanding Biotechnology for Sustainable Agriculture and Environmental Solutions
Spearheading DoD Biomanufacturing Strategy Development
Pioneering Blood Surrogate Development through Collaborative Efforts
Addressing the Importance of Biodefense and Biosecurity Measures in Ensuring Naval Force Protection
Delivering Technology Solutions from the Full Spectrum of Bioscience and Biotechnology to Airmen and Guardians
Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in Biotechnology Innovation Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://biotech.dsigroup.org/.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Erica Noreika
2018967802
https://biotech.dsigroup.org/
Erica Noreika
2018967802
https://biotech.dsigroup.org/
Categories