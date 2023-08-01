Top 100 Lawyers Honors Christopher K. Middleton as the 2023 Attorney of the Year Representing the State of Georgia
Christopher K. Middleton is due to be featured in the 2023 Top 100 Lawyers publication, and is being honored as the Attorney of the Year for 2023.
Savannah, GA, August 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Each year, the Board of Directors identify a lawyer for their contributions to the legal profession. It is with great honor that Top 100 Lawyers recognize the 2023 Attorney of The Year, Christopher K. Middleton.
With over 14 years of legal experience, Chris has built a strong reputation for professionalism, integrity and work ethic among his peers in the Savannah, Georgia legal community. This Vermont Law School graduate has successfully litigated numerous cases ranging from civil litigation to major crime defense. His “client centered” approach to representation has garnered an impressive volume of reviews that highlight his legal skill and willingness to zealously advocate for his clients. Middleton attributes his success to the work ethic instilled in him by his mother and his former collegiate head coach, now Defensive Coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, Steven Wilkes.
Prior to founding the award-winning law firm Cox, Rodman & Middleton, LLC, Chris served as the interim Chief Public Defender for the Eastern Judicial Circuit. While at the Public Defender’s Office, he resolved over 2000 cases ranging from homicide to revocation hearings. In 2017, Chris co-founded Cox, Rodman & Middleton, LLC because he wanted to create a law firm that reflected racial and gender diversity within the legal profession as well as partner with local community initiatives. He believes lawyers are a necessary pillar of society and as servant leaders, lawyers must uphold the rule of law, protect the principles of the constitution and uplift the community. When asked about his future plans, Christopher stated, “I love the law and helping people navigate complex legal situations. That’s the table you will find me sitting at every time.” This declaration is supported by his impressive history of community activism. Chris is the board chair for Deep Center, Inc. This award-winning nonprofit's mission is to empower Savannah’s youth to thrive as learners, community leaders, and agents of change through creative writing, cultural production, and art. Chris is also a board member for Georgia Appleseed where he works to increase justice in Georgia through law, policy reform and community engagement. He also volunteers with the Chatham-Savannah Citizens Advocacy, Inc. The organization's mission is to offer training to residents to become advocates for citizens that experience discrimination because of their disability.
Chris is also a proud member of the Savannah Bar Association and the Port City Bar Association. He is admitted to practice law in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Georgia, the Georgia Court of Appeals, and the Supreme Court of Georgia. Needless to say, Chris stays very active. Aside from his responsibilities and duties to the law firm, he also serves as judge pro tem for the City of Savannah Recorder’s Court and the Chatham County Juvenile Court. This dedicated lawyer rarely stops to smell the roses, but when he does, you can find him playing chess, writing poetry or painting. Chris takes a lot of pride in his personal art collection that dates back to his undergrad years at Savannah State University. He attributes Professor Clara Aguero for his love of art and Professor Charles J. Elmore for his love of poetry.
Chris is no stranger to being recognized for his work ethic, legal results or his professionalism. He received the Justice Benham Award from the State Bar of Georgia, Savannah Morning News Best of the Best Attorney Award, the Robbie Robinson Award from the Savannah Bar Association, the Savannah State University Second Mile Award, and the Vermont Law School Alumni Award. Middleton stated that his most notable awards come in the form of "thank you" letters from clients that he displays in his office. “I feel a sense of purpose, a sense that I really made a difference when former clients send letters communicating their appreciation. That means more to me than certificates or awards.” This genuine attitude places Chris in a league of his own. His actions speak as loud as his words as he continues to strive to make a positive impact in the community through legal advocacy.
