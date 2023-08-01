First Gen Founders Collaborate to Elevate Diverse Business Owners
Alexandria, VA, August 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Penelope, the retirement solution for micro and small businesses, and Goodfynd, the all-in-one operating system for mobile entrepreneurs, are joining forces to bring more value to their diverse clientele.
Jean Smart, CEO and Founder of Penelope, and Sofiat Abdulrazaaq, CEO and Co-founder of Goodfynd, are passionate about building companies that create a more equitable ecosystem for diverse business owners. These female, first generation American entrepreneurs, possess a shared vision to serve the underserved through innovative financial technology. Both women relate to and recognize the challenges small business owners face to find technological solutions and financial resources that are affordable, accessible, and designed with their needs in mind. These entrepreneurs are overlooked by traditional technology firms and financial institutions, an experience that struck deeply with Jean and Sofiat.
Over 5 million micro businesses (fewer than 50 employees) across the U.S. do not offer a workplace retirement plan, putting both owners and employees at risk of being financially vulnerable in old age. Meanwhile, the U.S. retirement system has been riddled with hidden fees, intermediaries, and complex rules, making retirement benefits virtually inaccessible to micro businesses. Penelope is a modern retirement platform that reflects the retirement solution that communities of diverse, minority entrepreneurs would want for their parents, children, and themselves.
More than 95 percent of Goodfynd’s users classify as microbusinesses, in addition 78 percent identify as BIPOC or immigrants. Due to the high cost of owning and operating a brick and mortar, historically underbanked communities are finding their way to ownership through mobile businesses. As the first business in a box built specifically for them to scale, delivering holistic value is critical to ensuring all their needs are met. This is why a partnership with Penelope is so essential and impactful.
The Penelope - Goodfynd partnership will provide an end-to-end solution for revenue growth, resource management, and retirement planning that offers entrepreneurs cost effective plans, access to increased human resource and employee benefits, and expertise across the spectrum of financial services, from payments to 401(k) administration. Moreover, this joint effort allows for business owners and their employees to manage these complex processes with ease. Through the power of an authentic partnership like Jean and Sofiat’s, prospering companies are born from empowering and heightening the voices of diverse, underrepresented individuals.
To learn more visit - https://try.penelope.co/goodfynd
