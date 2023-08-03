ezPaycheck Can Handle the Tax Rate for Federal and 50 States
The newest 2023 version of ezPaycheck payroll software has accommodation for companies in all 50 US states. Test drive this easy to use software at no risk or obligation at www.halfpricesoft.com.
Louisville, KY, August 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Halfpricesoft.com is a US based company which caters to small and mid sized businesses in the US using ezPaycheck payroll software. All 50 US states get State and Federal tax tables along with W2, W3, 940 and 941 forms.
“We are a small US based business and cater to all 50 US States," says Li Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com
EzPaycheck software is designed to automate paycheck processes to reduce the time spent on running payroll. The software’s graphical interface leads users step-by-step through setting up employee information, importing data, calculating payroll - including calculation of federal, state and local taxes; deductions for Medicare, insurance and 401(k) plans; and printing paychecks. Download and test at halfpricesoft.
EzPaycheck payroll software includes the latest tax tables and tax forms. This paycheck software also supports flexible tax options to satisfy the special businesses, nonprofits and churches.
Small businesses and nonprofits will appreciate the unique features in the latest release of ezPaycheck payroll software:
- Supports stub only printing
- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.
- Easily calculates differential pay
- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.
- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.
- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.
-Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.
- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3.
-Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge.
-Supports network access.
Priced at $139.00 for a single installation each calendar year, ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at halfpricesoft.
About Halfpricesoft.com
Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software requirements of small businesses around the world. Offering payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check writing/printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH deposit software. It continues to grow in the philosophy that small business owners deserve affordable, user friendly, and totally risk-free software.
“We are a small US based business and cater to all 50 US States," says Li Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com
EzPaycheck software is designed to automate paycheck processes to reduce the time spent on running payroll. The software’s graphical interface leads users step-by-step through setting up employee information, importing data, calculating payroll - including calculation of federal, state and local taxes; deductions for Medicare, insurance and 401(k) plans; and printing paychecks. Download and test at halfpricesoft.
EzPaycheck payroll software includes the latest tax tables and tax forms. This paycheck software also supports flexible tax options to satisfy the special businesses, nonprofits and churches.
Small businesses and nonprofits will appreciate the unique features in the latest release of ezPaycheck payroll software:
- Supports stub only printing
- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.
- Easily calculates differential pay
- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.
- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.
- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.
-Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.
- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3.
-Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge.
-Supports network access.
Priced at $139.00 for a single installation each calendar year, ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at halfpricesoft.
About Halfpricesoft.com
Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software requirements of small businesses around the world. Offering payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check writing/printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH deposit software. It continues to grow in the philosophy that small business owners deserve affordable, user friendly, and totally risk-free software.
Contact
Halfpricesoft.comContact
Casey Yang
502-259-0936
https://www.halfpricesoft.com
Casey Yang
502-259-0936
https://www.halfpricesoft.com
Categories