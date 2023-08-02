SMC Sponsoring PMMI Women’s Leadership Network Breakfast at Pack Expo
SMC Corporation of America will be sponsoring the annual Packaging and Processing Women’s Leadership Network (PPWLN) Breakfast at the Pack Expo Las Vegas, hosted by The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies (PMMI).
Noblesville, IN, August 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The show is hosted at the Las Vegas Convention Center from Monday, September 11th through Wednesday, September 13 in Las Vegas, NV. The PPWLN’s breakfast will be held September 12, 2023, from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. in Room N247 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
The breakfast, called “Brewing Success: How Manjit Minhas turned an idea into a Beer Empire,” will feature an in-depth conversation with Manjit Minhas highlighting her expertise in entrepreneurship in a male-dominated beverage industry. Minhas co-founded her own Minhas Breweries, Distilleries, and Wineries at the age of 19, and has since successfully grown the company to the 10th largest brewery in North America.
SMC Corporation of America proudly continues sponsorship of the PPWLN events, which align with the SMC Women in STEM group values and mission.
“We firmly believe that investing in women in STEM fields as well as their formal associations is not just a matter of equality, but also a strategic necessity for any forward-thinking organization,” said Kelley Stacy, President & CEO of SMC Corporation of America. “This event brings together men and women throughout our industry to participate in meaningful conversations about how we can shape the future of packaging and processing, and SMC is proud to be the presenting sponsor. By embracing and empowering women in our industry, we open the door to diverse perspectives, creativity, and innovation that is vital for driving meaningful progress in today's rapidly evolving landscape.”
For more information about the Packaging and Processing Women’s Leadership Network (PPWLN), PACK EXPO Trade Show, or The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies (PMMI) at their websites.
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.
About Pack Expo
Pack Expo Las Vegas is a three-day exhibition focusing on the packaging and processing industry. The event will include educational sessions and discussions within the industry, as well as special exhibits and dedicated pavilions focusing on solutions of specific categories: containers and materials, confectionery, digital printing, processing and reusable packaging. The trade show is consistently an important venue to reconnect with industry partners, as well as create new connections.
