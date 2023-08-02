Student LunchBox Receives Sponsorship from GoldenTree Asset Management to Support Summer Operations and Food Deliveries for College Students.
GoldenTree Asset Management Joins Forces with Student LunchBox to Bolster Summer Operations and Nourish College Students with Essential Food Deliveries.
Los Angeles, CA, August 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Student LunchBox, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to combating food insecurity among college students, is thrilled to announce a generous sponsorship from GoldenTree Asset Management ("GoldenTree"). This invaluable funding will enable Student LunchBox to continue its vital summer operations, ensuring consistent food deliveries to students at participating college campuses and empowering students with ingredients to prepare nourishing meals.
Student LunchBox has organized a series of pop-up food distributions at its partner colleges. On July 20, in collaboration with Cal State LA Food Pantry, Student LunchBox hosted a distribution event at Cal State LA. This event provided college students and their family members with food resources. Similarly, on July 27, Student LunchBox collaborated with one of their partners, Brahma Bodega, to organize a distribution event at Los Angeles Pierce College. These events had a significant impact, averaging over 7000 pounds of food distributed, including fresh fruits, vegetables, and various essential grocery items.
Jessica Vera, Food and Housing Security coordinator at Cal State LA adds, "Food insecurity does not take breaks; with support from Student LunchBox, we continue to provide our students with monthly food distributions throughout the summer. Our summer pop-up events take place in a central location on our campus where our volunteers, students and their family, staff, and faculty witness the impact we make in our community."
The sponsorship from GoldenTree supports the operations of Student LunchBox throughout the entire summer season. It enables the organization to continue providing fresh and healthy produce and grocery items to over 6000 college students monthly across nine partner campuses within Los Angeles County.
"Our partnership with Student LunchBox has been nothing short of amazing. Our students look forward to our food distribution events, as many students are experiencing some degree of food insecurity. The events are always highly-anticipated, well-attended, and provide students with the fresh fruits, vegetables, and other essential items so that students can focus more on their academic goals with less worry about from where their next meals will come," adds Geremy Mason, the Brahma Bodega Coordinator.
"We are immensely grateful to GoldenTree Asset Management for their generous sponsorship," said Karlen Nurijanyan, Founder and CEO of Student LunchBox. "Their support allows us to make a meaningful impact on the lives of college students and their families, particularly during the challenging summer months. With their partnership, we can continue to expand our reach, increase food access, and foster a supportive environment where students can thrive academically."
"Helping to improve food security in various communities is a priority for GoldenTree. We are happy to partner with Student LunchBox in this effort," said GoldenTree Founding Partner Steven Shapiro. "Their work providing fresh and healthy produce and groceries to food insecure college students in Los Angeles is critical, and we are pleased to work with such an effective partner."
Student LunchBox remains dedicated to its mission of alleviating food insecurity among college students by providing nutritious meals and fostering a sense of community. Through its innovative programs and partnerships, Student LunchBox has become a pillar of support for students facing financial challenges. The organization's commitment to addressing this pressing issue is rooted in the belief that no student should choose between their education and basic needs.
For more information about Student LunchBox, its programs, and how to get involved, please visit www.studentlunchbox.org. To learn more about GoldenTree Asset Management, please visit www.goldentree.com.
For more information about Student LunchBox, its programs, and how to get involved, please visit www.studentlunchbox.org. To learn more about GoldenTree Asset Management, please visit www.goldentree.com.
