Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication Recognizes New Members
Farmingdale, NY, August 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide of Farmingdale, New York, recognizes their newest members who will be included in their next edition for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed.
About new members
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide introduces their newest members who are now part of the Strathmore Worldwide Directory and online website:
Eric E. Stephenson--Beauty
William A. Hagan--Healthcare
Douglas W. Burrows Jr.--Science
Maurizio A. Maritz--Accounting
Arthur H. Rothwell III--Life Coaching
Herbert Young Reynolds--Medical
Yauve R. Tharps--Interior Design
John LaMora--Healthcare
Fabian L. Hall--Catering
John H. Woodland--IT
Jeanie Traub--Wellness
Nikitas J. Kalantjakos--Consulting
Sherman Van Craig--Fashion/Apparel/Beauty
Aamir Siddiqui--Medical Devices
Ralph Haven Wolfe--Education
William P. Tucker--Construction
Marcia Tappin Miller--Finance/Technology
Chris L. Langlo--Bowling
Steven D. Ureles--Dentistry
Jeffery N. Steele--HVAC
Steven Friess--Healthcare
Sonney Jones--Logistics
Neil H. Fishman--Accounting
Joe Landes--Real Estate
Joseph L.J. Schwartz--Mental Healthcare
Roderick Holmes--E-Commerce
Joseph P. Mulvey--Biopharmaceutical
Murray D. Bradley Jr.--Financial
James Cornelius Thriffiley III--Education
Derek R. Lauer--Architecture
Robert M. Naples Jr.--Construction
David Nieves--Plumbing
Shelia Ann Morgan--Healthcare
William R. Krohmer--Automotive
Donnie Strickland--Construction
John H. Hollis--Inventing
Steven M. Slome--Financial
Paul I. Onyewuenyi--Government
Vivian A. Williams--Education
Stephen F. Mankowski--Accounting
Kevin J. Halchuk--Architecture
Kelly Y. Snow--Wellness
George J. Lisicki--Association
William M. Huffman--Nonprofit
Martin P. Van Der Heyden--Automotive
Steven F. van Lopik--Healthcare
Paul C. Maragoni--Engineering
John C. Holoduek Jr.--Education
Carlos Rivera--Government/Military
Tiffany L. Hollar--Indian Affairs
Lew Sheary--Sports
Keion A. Cedeno--Restaurant
Jason Pillar--Real Estate
Lance A. Trammell--Financial
Augustus S. Magee--Government
Mark A. Weeks--Electrical
Naomi A. Pemberton--Healthcare
Frances Jacobs--Mental Healthcare
Sheri A. Clark--Healthcare
David R. Sooy--Aviation
Sasa He--Automotive
James H. Haywood--Utility
Darrell M. Waterford--Government/Parks and Recreation
Julie Anna Keller--Mental Healthcare
Alan J. Franklin--Healthcare
Kevin D. Kendrick--Education
Enrico C. Newell--Real Estate
Vijay R. Patel--Aviation
Stephen P. Geyer--Insurance
Ginger M. Whitehawk--Transportation
Tomas Maestas--Government/Community
Jonah M. Hutchison--Government/Military
Aaron Travis Baugh--Construction
Craig C. Whilby--Transportation
Howard P. Jensen--Dentistry
Mike S. Jorgenson--Agriculture
Jonathan Evan Moser--Entertainment
Michael F. Johnson--Religion
Maria A. Ruelas--Government/Military
David D. Deininger--Pharmaceutical
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
