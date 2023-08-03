The Staenberg Group is Sponsoring the Traveling Art Exhibit Americans Who Tell the Truth at The District
St. Louis, MO, August 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Staenberg Group (TSG Properties) is excited to sponsor the traveling art exhibition Americans Who Tell the Truth (AWTT) this August at The District at 17081 N Outer 40 Road in space 210. The art exhibit, hosted by Missouri Coalition for the Environment (MCE), is a community engagement opportunity that displays portraits of change makers who are focused on improving communities throughout the U.S.
“By providing this space, we’re giving people the opportunity to care for a nonprofit,” said Michael Staenberg, President of The Staenberg Group. “We want people to be able to utilize the space at The District in a positive way for the entire region, and we want to give back to the community.”
The opening reception will be held on Friday, August 4, from 6 pm to 9 pm. It will have food and beverages, music, and remarks from the artist Robert Shetterly and Debbie Njai, a noted environmentalist in our region. The exhibit will be at The District through the end of August, and its hours of operation will be Wednesdays through Fridays from 12 pm to 6 pm.
Robert Shetterly has been painting this series of portraits for more than 20 years. A new portrait for the collection will be unveiled at the opening reception, celebrating Debbie Njai. She is the founder of Black People Who Hike, and their mission is to empower, educate, and reengage black people to the outdoors through wellness campaigns, health advocacy, and community-based activities, including hiking, camping, kayaking, rock climbing, and yoga.
Also, at the reception, there will be 10 other portraits of environmental change makers from throughout the country from the collection and environmentally-themed pieces from local artists. This includes Loutopia by Jayvon Solomon, a conceptual exploration of how art, nature, and sustainable systems can transform St. Louis for the better.
For more information about the exhibit, please visit https://americanswhotellthetruth.org/.To learn more about the nonprofit organization, please go to https://moenvironment.org/.
About The Staenberg Group
The Staenberg Group is a full-spectrum real estate and development firm that provides design, management, and leasing of retail, restaurant, and entertainment centers. Beyond development, TSG Properties engages in the communities in which they operate through direct philanthropic gifts with the determination to make neighborhoods stronger, healthier, and more sustainable. For more information, please visit https://www.tsgproperties.com/.
