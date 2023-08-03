Sign Up for a1qa’s Online Roundtable and Unearth Test Automation Capabilities
Top executives will discuss ways to maximize the benefits of test automation.
Lakewood, CO, August 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- a1qa is pleased to host a virtual roundtable, “A closer look at the field of automated testing,” on August 17 at 9 AM PDT/6 PM CEST. Join Paul Polyarush, Senior QA consultant, and Aleksey Ermolinsky, Solution adviser, as they discuss:
1. Automated testing as a tool to optimize costs and efforts.
2. Exploring the key aspects of behavior-driven development.
3. The future of QA: can AI be trusted?
The ability to deliver quality at speed is a cornerstone for organizations that strive to ensure business continuity, attain regular release cadences, and beat the market competition. As manual testing alone hardly ensures these objectives, companies should consider implementing test automation.
Paul Polyarush commented: “To speed up digital capabilities and grow business, companies apply test automation. By supplementing it with AI or ML, they can maximize the benefits and attain greater efficiency, ensure frequent software launches, and increase ROI.
"However, IT executives may struggle with its adoption due to the lack of experience, resources, or suitable tools. So, how to build a win-win strategy, helping achieve all desired goals? Register for our roundtable and join the conversation.”
About a1qa
a1qa, a 20-year QA provider, supports global companies across different industries, including IT and software development, telecommunications, BFSI, among others, in empowering their software quality. 1,100+ experts on board provide clients with next-gen QA services to help them foster innovation, drive digital transformation, and boost revenue. a1qa’s quality management system is certified according to ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, and ISO 14001:2015.
Contact:
United Kingdom:
3d Floor, 5-8 Dysart Street, Moorgate House, London, EC2A 2BX
+44 204 525 7620
United States:
3900 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Suite 485 Lakewood, CO 80235
+1 720 207 5122
start@a1qa.com
Check out more information about a1qa on the website https://www.a1qa.com/.
