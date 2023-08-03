MOFFAS Introduces New Data Identity Solution, Renaissance
New York, NY, August 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- MOFFAS, a New York-based technology start-up that focuses on building an alternative market channel for a more decentralized Internet, has launched Renaissance, a native computing-based solution to data identity for decentralized asset distribution.
Renaissance currently features Renaissance Seals and Renaissance EvE under its umbrella, with the former providing data identity verification and the latter data identity representation. Data identity is defined as the identities of digital resources, such as images and videos that are hosted on the Internet as well as locally. With Renaissance, both end users and hosts are given the ability to independently identify a resource file and verify its completeness and validity.
“We usually rely on a host or a platform to tell us what this image is or what that video is. That blind trust will be challenged in a more decentralized Internet when we inevitably question whether something we get is what it claims to be,” explains Robyn Zhou, founder of MOFFAS. “Renaissance is designed to address issues that arise in such situations. The only things that matter are the actual files themselves, not the descriptive information or metadata.”
In contrary to the current standard approach, Renaissance does not involve training models from data. Instead, both Renaissance Seals and EvE use existing events and objects as data processors for the tasks of verification and representation, respectively.
“Renaissance takes advantage of things that already exist or, in a way, are considered natural,” adds Robyn. “That’s why the program is called Renaissance as it departs from the modern perspective when it comes to technologies. On a practical level, by doing so, we can have a much smaller and predictable operation for decentralized distribution.”
Renaissance is carried by Dawn, MOFFAS’ own resource management system, and powers digital assets (Dawn Resource Objects) that are prepared and processed by the system. Any Dawn Resource Object is thereby identifiable and verifiable independently regardless of where it is hosted, forming the infrastructure for higher-level service-oriented applications.
Dawn is available in the multimedia and graphics categories.
About MOFFAS
Created, owned and managed by New York-based Internet start-up, Being & Time, LLC, MOFFAS, which stands for Mutuality-Oriented Free-Form Allocation Scheme, is a cross-platform progressive marketplace model. It is designed to reorganize and manage relationships between resources and consumers, through the power of computing, for a more decentralized market. Specifically focusing on data privacy and general ethics, MOFFAS is built to be the infrastructure for a healthier and more sustainable business ecosystem.
For more information, please visit https://heyMoffas.com.
Contact
MOFFASContact
Sham Offey
+1-551-313-7573
heymoffas.com
