Jade Solutions Principal, Tina Patterson, Joins Certified Arbitration Panel of the National Bar Association Alternative Dispute Resolution Section
During the 98th Annual National Bar Association Convention, Dean L. Burrell, Esq., Chair of the Section for Alternative Dispute Resolution announced that Tina Patterson was one of three esteemed individuals invited to join the Section’s Certified Arbitration Panel.
The Section recently has endeavored to make the dispute resolution panel rosters the "providers of choice," for the National Bar Association Sections and Divisions. Potential end users can locate the Section’s vetted arbitrators and mediators which are easily searchable by specialty practice area and geographic region.
About the National Bar Association:
The National Bar Association (NBA) was founded in 1925 and is the nation’s oldest and largest global network of predominantly Black American attorneys and judges. Organized around 24 substantive law Sections, 10 Divisions, 12 Regions, and 80 Affiliate Chapters, the National Bar Association represents the interests of approximately 67,000 lawyers, judges, law professors, and law students.
About Jade Solutions, LLC:
Jade Solutions, LLC, leverages more than 20 years’ experience to provide management consulting services in the areas of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and community engagement support, proposal, and grants management support, as well as project management services.
Jade Solutions is woman-owned, MBE/DBE/SBE, SWaM, WOSB and WBE certified.
Ms. Jocelyn Wright
240-780-8468
www.jadeitesolutions.com
