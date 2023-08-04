Turnkey Capital Enters Into New Agreement to Acquire 100% of the Adaptive Intelligence Technology Assets of Aedan Looking Glass Inc.

Today, Turnkey Capital (TKCI) announced the Company has signed an asset purchase agreement with Aedan Looking Glass Inc., whereby TKCI will acquire 100% of the Adaptive Intelligence technology assets of ALG Intelligence at the initial closing of the transaction. With this acquisition, Turnkey Capital intends to change its name as appropriate and will merge all assets acquired into a new wholly-owned subsidiary, TYR Intelligence.