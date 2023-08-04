Tina Patterson, Appointed Co-Chair to the American Bar Association Section of Dispute Resolution’s Public Disputes & Consensus Building Committe
Denver, CO, August 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- During the American Bar Association's Annual Meeting, Ana Sambold, Esq. Chair of the Section for Alternative Dispute Resolution, announced that Tina Patterson has been appointed as co-Chair of the Section’s Public Disputes & Consensus Building Committee. Ms. Patterson will serve alongside Ms. Loraine Della Porta, a Senior Consultant with The Mediation Group.
In 2020, the committee went through a process to change its name from the Public Policy, Consensus Building, and Democracy Committee to the Public Disputes and Consensus Building Committee. The committee is focused on bringing together dispute resolution practitioners with interests in the areas of facilitation, public policy mediation, civil public discourse, democratic deliberation, and related practices, and supporting resources necessary for those practices.
Prior to her appointment as co-Chair, Ms. Patterson served as the Committee’s Vice-Chair. In 2020 Ms. Patterson was featured in the committee’s Just Resolutions article, “A Brief Explanation of the Private Practice of Consensus-Building and Public Engagement” by Ms. Jessie Lawrence. Furthermore, in 2021, Ms. Patterson was the editor of the Section’s issue of Just Resolutions. The issue was focused on important perspectives about public policy dispute resolution and consensus building practices that addressed the unique challenges of 2021 and beyond.
About the American Bar Association Section for Alternative Dispute Resolution:
Established in 1993, the Section of Dispute Resolution is a global thought leader in the dispute resolution field.
About Jade Solutions, LLC:
Jade Solutions, LLC leverages more than 20 years’ experience to provide management consulting services in the areas of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and community engagement support, proposal and grants management support, as well as project management services.
Jade Solutions is woman-owned, MBE/DBE/SBE, SWaM, WOSB and WBE certified.
In 2020, the committee went through a process to change its name from the Public Policy, Consensus Building, and Democracy Committee to the Public Disputes and Consensus Building Committee. The committee is focused on bringing together dispute resolution practitioners with interests in the areas of facilitation, public policy mediation, civil public discourse, democratic deliberation, and related practices, and supporting resources necessary for those practices.
Prior to her appointment as co-Chair, Ms. Patterson served as the Committee’s Vice-Chair. In 2020 Ms. Patterson was featured in the committee’s Just Resolutions article, “A Brief Explanation of the Private Practice of Consensus-Building and Public Engagement” by Ms. Jessie Lawrence. Furthermore, in 2021, Ms. Patterson was the editor of the Section’s issue of Just Resolutions. The issue was focused on important perspectives about public policy dispute resolution and consensus building practices that addressed the unique challenges of 2021 and beyond.
About the American Bar Association Section for Alternative Dispute Resolution:
Established in 1993, the Section of Dispute Resolution is a global thought leader in the dispute resolution field.
About Jade Solutions, LLC:
Jade Solutions, LLC leverages more than 20 years’ experience to provide management consulting services in the areas of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and community engagement support, proposal and grants management support, as well as project management services.
Jade Solutions is woman-owned, MBE/DBE/SBE, SWaM, WOSB and WBE certified.
Contact
Jade Solutions, LLCContact
Ms. Jocelyn Wright
240-780-8468
www.jadeitesolutions.com
Ms. Jocelyn Wright
240-780-8468
www.jadeitesolutions.com
Categories