Steve Zeris Named RE/MAX Alliance Group Managing Broker
Bradenton, FL, August 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Steve “Stamatis” Zeris has been named Managing Broker for RE/MAX Alliance Group’s Manatee County offices.
Zeris has more than 30 years of experience in the real estate industry, serving as a mortgage broker; appraiser; Realtor; short sale negotiator; Graduate Realtor Institute (GRI) Instructor; and home improvement business owner.
He received the 2016 President's Award from the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee and the 2017 Spirit Award from RE/MAX Alliance Group. He was the 2018 President for the Women’s Council of Realtors of Manatee County, and 2017-2018 president of the board of directors of the Humane Society of Manatee County.
A native of New Jersey, Zeris is a first-generation American born to Greek immigrants. He moved to Florida in 1990 with his wife Sharon. They have two children and a rescue dog.
He is based in the Bradenton office at 3007 Manatee Avenue West and can be reached at (941) 518-6450 or szeris@alliancegroupfl.com.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 13 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
