RUNDOC Launches Innovative Healthcare Platform in Kailashahar, Unakoti District, Tripura

Healthcare startup RUNDOC launches its innovative platform in Kailashahar, Tripura. Co-founded by Kapil Deb, Biswajit Datta, and Rupam Debroy, RUNDOC offers accessible healthcare services with a user-friendly interface. It includes doctor appointments, medical information access, diagnostic tests, telemedicine consultations, and online pharmacy services. The expansion aims to make quality healthcare accessible to all, with plans for further growth.