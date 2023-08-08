RUNDOC Launches Innovative Healthcare Platform in Kailashahar, Unakoti District, Tripura
Healthcare startup RUNDOC launches its innovative platform in Kailashahar, Tripura. Co-founded by Kapil Deb, Biswajit Datta, and Rupam Debroy, RUNDOC offers accessible healthcare services with a user-friendly interface. It includes doctor appointments, medical information access, diagnostic tests, telemedicine consultations, and online pharmacy services. The expansion aims to make quality healthcare accessible to all, with plans for further growth.
Kailashahar, India, August 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- RUNDOC, the pioneering healthcare startup, is thrilled to announce the official launch of its innovative platform in Kailashahar, Unakoti District, Tripura. After a successful rollout in Dharmanagar, the visionary team at RUNDOC is excited to extend its seamless healthcare services and solutions to individuals in Kailashahar and the surrounding areas.
Co-founded by Kapil Deb, Biswajit Datta, and Rupam Debroy, RUNDOC embarked on its journey to revolutionize the healthcare industry on August 14th, 2022. With a relentless commitment to providing accessible and affordable healthcare to all, the startup has rapidly gained recognition and trust in Tripura.
The RUNDOC platform, a brand name of MRINJOLI LLP, offers individuals a comprehensive one-stop solution for all their healthcare needs. Through a user-friendly interface, users can easily book appointments with doctors, access vital medical information, and avail themselves of a wide range of healthcare services, all from the comfort of their homes.
"We are elated to bring the RUNDOC platform to Kailashahar and Unakoti District," stated Kapil Deb, co-founder of RUNDOC. "Our mission is to ensure that quality healthcare becomes a fundamental right for all citizens, irrespective of their location or financial status. With our expansion, we are one step closer to achieving this vision."
Biswajit Datta, another co-founder of RUNDOC, emphasized the platform's dedication to accessibility and convenience. "RUNDOC aims to be the go-to platform for individuals seeking top-notch healthcare services in Kailashahar," he said. "Through our comprehensive database of healthcare providers and state-of-the-art telemedicine consultations, we are confident that RUNDOC will make quality healthcare accessible to everyone."
The platform offers a wide array of healthcare services, including diagnostic tests, telemedicine consultations, and online pharmacy services. By leveraging advanced technology and a network of trusted healthcare professionals, RUNDOC ensures that patients receive personalized and efficient care at their fingertips.
"We understand the importance of bridging the gap between patients and healthcare providers," emphasized Rupam Debroy, co-founder of RUNDOC. "With the launch of RUNDOC in Kailashahar, we are steadfast in our commitment to provide a seamless and efficient healthcare experience for all residents of the region."
RUNDOC's expansion to Kailashahar marks a significant milestone for the startup, and the team envisions further expansion to other parts of the country in the near future. Through continuous innovation and a customer-centric approach, RUNDOC aims to transform the healthcare landscape and improve the lives of countless individuals.
For more information about RUNDOC and its services, please visit https://www.rundoc.in.
About RUNDOC:
RUNDOC is a healthcare startup based in Dharmanagar, Tripura, India, dedicated to providing seamless and accessible healthcare services to individuals across the region. Co-founded by Kapil Deb, Biswajit Datta, and Rupam Debroy, the platform offers a comprehensive one-stop solution for all healthcare needs, including appointments with doctors, medical information access, telemedicine consultations, and online pharmacy services.
Media Contact: contact@rundoc.in
Contact
MRINJOLI LLP
contact@rundoc.in
