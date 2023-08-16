A Crown International Exclusive Experience with Meesha Garbett Coming to Orlando
Learn the “Red Beret Girl” dance with Meesha Garbett.
Orlando, FL, August 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Crown International Management Group in cooperation with World Arts Academy are pleased to announce a Crown International Exclusive Experience with Meesha Garbett. Students will learn the choreography of the viral sensation "Red Beret Girl Dance" from the "Matilda" musical film - with the Red Beret Girl herself, Meesha Garbett. This Hip Hop course is designed for all skill levels. This fun choreography is great for all and a one-of-a-kind experience. The event will take place on September 9 at In Motion Dance Project in Orlando.
Meesha is a 2-time World Champion Street Dancer, World Popping Battle Champion, 5-time British Street Dance Champion, and a 2-time British Contemporary Dance Champion. Her film work includes "Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey" (Netflix), "Cats" (Universal), and "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw" (Universal). Meesha's breakout role is playing Hortensia in Roald Dahl's "Matilda the Musical" (Sony/Netflix). She is also featured on the film's soundtrack album singing “Revolting Children,” “Chokey Chant- Hide Me,” and "School Song." She is the original viral sensation, “Red Beret Girl”.
Meesha Garbett is available for in-person or virtual interviews Starting Sept. 1.
Crown International Management Group | World Arts Academy
Crown International Management Group represents and manages the careers of leading public figures who are at the forefront of today's cultural landscape. We work with our clients and partners to bring unmatched experiences. We are reshaping the way people engage with public figures.
World Arts Academy envisions dance re-imagined; reflective of our differences and supportive of all who dance and teach dance; a world where dance education is equitable, accessible, valued and preserved.
For event information, visit: meesha.worldartsacademy.com
