New Book Exposes Unconventional Theory: Amazon & SpaceX Accelerating Climate Change
Author Mark Rider Unveils Startling Insights into Accelerated Climate Change Linked to Space Debris and Satellites.
Sierra Vista, AZ, August 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The world is grappling with the undeniable crisis of climate change, but author Mark Rider's new book, "Amazon & SpaceX are Accelerating Climate Change," challenges conventional understanding by shedding light on an overlooked and surprising source of this pressing issue. In his thought-provoking book, Rider presents an unconventional theory suggesting that space debris and satellite deployments by companies like Amazon and SpaceX are contributing significantly to the acceleration of climate change.
Drawing upon his interdisciplinary experiences in fields such as brain science, biology, chemistry, physics, and astrophysics, Rider unveils a groundbreaking perspective that connects Earth's magnetosphere and ionosphere with the surge of electricity generated by space debris and satellites. Through insightful analysis, Rider argues that these man-made phenomena are altering Earth's atmospheric chemistry, leading to an increase in carbon dioxide (CO2) levels and a range of potentially catastrophic consequences for the planet.
In his book, Rider challenges prevailing scientific opinions, urging a more comprehensive approach to understanding climate change. He highlights how positive and negative electric charges within Earth's magnetosphere and ionosphere can impact atmospheric gases, potentially resulting in the generation of CO2. Rider's work proposes that the interaction between solar ions, space debris, and satellites creates a positive feedback loop, exacerbating the damage to the magnetosphere and other magnetic fields crucial for maintaining Earth's stability.
"Amazon & SpaceX are Accelerating Climate Change" prompts readers to consider the far-reaching implications of satellite proliferation and space debris, raising concerns about the long-term impact on Earth's climate, gravity, and overall well-being. The book offers a unique perspective on how electromagnetism, space debris, and satellites intertwine with Earth's delicate balance, urging humanity to take swift action to mitigate potential environmental and health repercussions.
Rider calls for urgent collaboration between scientists, governments, and industry leaders to study and address the effects of man-made activities in orbit and its potential contribution to the ongoing climate crisis. Rider also offers practical solutions to quickly clean up the man-made electromagnetic pollution of space, saving life on the ground, while preserving a future of satellites and their benefits to all nations.
To get your copy of "Amazon & SpaceX are Accelerating Climate Change" and to explore Mark Rider's groundbreaking insights, please visit Amazon.com or AmazonDisaster.info
About Mark Rider: Mark Rider is a researcher with a diverse background and commitment to interdisciplinary exploration. He has delved into unconventional theories to offer fresh perspectives on pressing global issues, and their relation to the universal principals of electromagnetism, as well as the local physics of inner Earth. His latest work, "Amazon & SpaceX are Accelerating Climate Change," challenges existing notions about the causes of climate change while calling for a comprehensive approach to understanding and addressing this imminent danger.
Media Inquiries: For interview requests, or suggestions on assembling researchers to study the theory presented in the book, please contact Mark Rider at HealingFrontier@gmail.com
