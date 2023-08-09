Aptitude Health Expands European Presence with Acquisition of UK-Based Bamboo Medical Communications Ltd
Atlanta, GA, August 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Aptitude Health, the global market leader in evidence-based solutions for life science companies, announces its successful acquisition of Bamboo Medical Communications Ltd, a prominent UK-based agency. This strategic acquisition strengthens Aptitude Health's commitment to the European marketplace and enhances its service offerings.
With the integration of Bamboo Medical into Aptitude Health's growing portfolio of solutions-focused businesses, both companies and their clients stand to benefit significantly. Bamboo Medical clients will have access to Aptitude Health’s market-leading 360° insights platform, enabling unbiased scientific exchange among healthcare professionals (HCPs) to deliver business intelligence reports that aid strategic decision-making. Aptitude Health gains new opportunities to expand its digital capabilities and further build its Axess Network of HCPs across Europe, driving growth and impact in the region.
"We are delighted to welcome Bamboo Medical to Aptitude Health," said Jez Moulding, CEO. "This acquisition not only strengthens our position in Europe but also brings together the best of both companies' expertise to deliver unparalleled medical communications solutions. Our shared commitment to excellence will drive meaningful results for our clients and the broader healthcare community."
To ensure a seamless experience for clients of both companies, Bamboo Medical’s brand identity will be maintained as an Aptitude Health company. This acquisition will not disrupt the exceptional service levels and high-quality deliverables that clients have come to expect, providing uninterrupted support for ongoing projects and partnerships.
Neil Wincomb, Managing Director of Bamboo Medical, added, "Joining forces with Aptitude Health presents an exciting opportunity for Bamboo Medical and our clients. This acquisition enables us to leverage the strengths of both companies, delivering even greater value and expanded capabilities. We are confident that this will amplify our impact in the medical communications arena and allow us to better serve the evolving needs of life science companies and HCPs across Europe."
Post acquisition, Aptitude Health and Bamboo Medical will work collaboratively, leveraging their resources and expertise to drive innovation and deliver comprehensive business intelligence and medical communications solutions that improve patient outcomes. The shared vision of both companies promises exciting developments and a future filled with enhanced services and impactful collaborations.
About Aptitude Health
Aptitude Health is the global market leader in evidence-based solutions for life science companies seeking to identify, develop, and commercialize oncology and hematology innovations. With a proven track record of success, we transform the world’s growing scientific and clinical knowledge into better patient outcomes. The expertise of our team is backed by unparalleled access to global disease-state experts and healthcare professionals, making Aptitude Health the strategic partner of choice for the world’s most successful life science companies.
About Bamboo Medical Communications Ltd
Bamboo Medical is a UK-based medical communications company specializing in tailored solutions for life science companies. With a strong focus on delivering exceptional quality and value, we leverage innovative technologies to enhance medical communications and drive meaningful engagement.
