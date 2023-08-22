Where the Cars Are the Stars — Art Deco Beauties, Motorama Concepts and Rally Legends at the Cobble Beach Concours d'Elegance Presented by Porsche
Kemble, Canada, August 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Cars are the Stars at the 9th annual Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance presented by Porsche, as they take to the stage and to the green, at Cobble Beach Golf Resort Community. A long-held tradition stemming from the 17th century when cars would parade through the parks of Paris, France, evolving into what we now know as a competition of elegance (Concours d’Elegance) displaying not only antique but classic automobiles as well, for both competition and celebration.
With 18 classes in total for judging purposes, a panel of 48 judges will take to the 18th fairway to begin scoring each of the 4 or 8 hand selected vehicles in each class, to choose the best in class. Vehicles are chosen by a committee of automotive experts, studying each vehicle closely, paying attention to the finer details, right down to the correct bolts used for that car’s time period. First, second and third place is awarded within each class, and each class winner is eligible for one of either the Best of Show, the Most Outstanding Pre or Post War awards.
Two classes this year will hold some of the world’s most luxurious, rare and prestigious automobiles, the AACA Pre-War American Full Classics and the AACA Pre-War European Full Classics, featuring some of the era’s most jaw-dropping automobiles: a 1929 Duesenberg Model J Roadster and a 1930 Duesenberg Model J Dual Cowl Phaeton. Among the rarest of the American Full Classics, a 1940 Packard Darrin Convertible Victoria and a 1936 Packard Twelve All-Weather Town Car.
From across the Atlantic, you can expect some classic French masterpieces like the extremely-rare-to-see 1927 Bugatti Type 39/35B and a 1938 Peugeot 402 Darl’Mat Special Sports Roadster known as 1 of 30 left to exist. The United Kingdom is also represented with a stunning example of a 1935 Swallow SS One Airline Coupe, an early model before the manufacturer was renamed Jaguar. And for European rally fans, we have two of the rarest, rally homologation sports cars, a 1972 Lancia Stratos and a 1986 Ford RS200S.
This year’s Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance also offers a rare opportunity to see some of the most futuristic and innovative concepts of the 1950s from GM’s Motorama, including the 1951 GM LeSabre concept, the 1956 Pontiac Club de Mer and the one-off factory custom, Bill Mitchell’s 1956 Buick Century X, featuring 225 unique options.
What is a Concours d’Elegance? Derived from the French term meaning a competition of elegance, the Concours d'Elegance has a historic story dating back to 17th Century French society. An event that began with horse-drawn carriages being paraded through the parks of Paris, France has evolved into a display of antique and classic cars for both competition and celebration. The 2023 Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance presented by Porsche will be held on the 18th fairway of Cobble Beach Golf Resort & Community overlooking the beautiful waters of Georgian Bay.
With 18 classes in total for judging purposes, a panel of 48 judges will take to the 18th fairway to begin scoring each of the 4 or 8 hand selected vehicles in each class, to choose the best in class. Vehicles are chosen by a committee of automotive experts, studying each vehicle closely, paying attention to the finer details, right down to the correct bolts used for that car’s time period. First, second and third place is awarded within each class, and each class winner is eligible for one of either the Best of Show, the Most Outstanding Pre or Post War awards.
Two classes this year will hold some of the world’s most luxurious, rare and prestigious automobiles, the AACA Pre-War American Full Classics and the AACA Pre-War European Full Classics, featuring some of the era’s most jaw-dropping automobiles: a 1929 Duesenberg Model J Roadster and a 1930 Duesenberg Model J Dual Cowl Phaeton. Among the rarest of the American Full Classics, a 1940 Packard Darrin Convertible Victoria and a 1936 Packard Twelve All-Weather Town Car.
From across the Atlantic, you can expect some classic French masterpieces like the extremely-rare-to-see 1927 Bugatti Type 39/35B and a 1938 Peugeot 402 Darl’Mat Special Sports Roadster known as 1 of 30 left to exist. The United Kingdom is also represented with a stunning example of a 1935 Swallow SS One Airline Coupe, an early model before the manufacturer was renamed Jaguar. And for European rally fans, we have two of the rarest, rally homologation sports cars, a 1972 Lancia Stratos and a 1986 Ford RS200S.
This year’s Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance also offers a rare opportunity to see some of the most futuristic and innovative concepts of the 1950s from GM’s Motorama, including the 1951 GM LeSabre concept, the 1956 Pontiac Club de Mer and the one-off factory custom, Bill Mitchell’s 1956 Buick Century X, featuring 225 unique options.
What is a Concours d’Elegance? Derived from the French term meaning a competition of elegance, the Concours d'Elegance has a historic story dating back to 17th Century French society. An event that began with horse-drawn carriages being paraded through the parks of Paris, France has evolved into a display of antique and classic cars for both competition and celebration. The 2023 Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance presented by Porsche will be held on the 18th fairway of Cobble Beach Golf Resort & Community overlooking the beautiful waters of Georgian Bay.
Contact
Cobble Beach Concours d'EleganceContact
Allie Marsh
416-366-4820
https://www.cobblebeachconcours.com/
Allie Marsh
416-366-4820
https://www.cobblebeachconcours.com/
Categories