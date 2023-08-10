Revamped ezPaycheck 2023 Version is Available in a Network Version for Remote Staff to Share Data
Latest ezPaycheck payroll software is available as a network version so that remote workers can share data in real time. Please visit halfpricesoft.com to download the no obligation trial version.
Washington, DC, August 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Halfpricesoft.com have revamped the ezPaycheck network version so that remote workers may share data in real time. By sharing data over a network, information becomes easily accessible to authorized users from anywhere with an internet connection. This flexibility allows for remote work, mobile access, and better utilization of resources.
“ezPaycheck payroll software has been updated to enable remote workers to share data in real time with a network version,” explains Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.
Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing in a network version with more accuracy can go online at halfpricesoft and download ezPaycheck payroll check software for up to 30 days. The download includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of ezPaycheck’s exciting features, including the intuitive graphical interface, without wasting time entering data.
The unique features include:
-Offered as a network version for sharing data in real time for office and remote workers
- Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, social security, medicare tax and employer unemployment taxes
- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam
- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions
- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks
- Offers free customer support for software before during and after purchase
- Supports multiple differential pay rates such as: hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees
- Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge
- Supports network access for 2-10 users (additional cost)
- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks
- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously
- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W2 and W3 (Copy A W2 and W3 Required)
Priced at $139.00 per installation, per calendar year for a single installation. (Network version available at additional cost)
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
Contact
Casey Yang
502-259-0936
https://www.halfpricesoft.com
