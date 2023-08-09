Engineer and Legal Expert Michael Corso Leads “An Engineer’s Defense Clinic & Contract Management” Session at ACEC Florida Annual Conference
Fort Myers, FL, August 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A. is pleased to announce that Civil Trial and Litigation Expert Michael Corso delivered “An Engineer’s Defense Clinic & Contract Management” session at the 2023 Florida Engineering Society (FES) American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) Florida Annual Conference on July 28, 2023, at the JW Marriott Marco Island.
With an impressive background in aeronautical and astronautical engineering from Purdue University, Corso was honored as the 2022 “Engineer of the Year” by the FES Calusa Chapter. As an alumnus, he serves on the Industrial Advisory Council [IAC], consisting of distinguished leaders from various sectors, including industry, government, military, and astronauts. Furthermore, Corso’s accomplishments include receiving the “Outstanding Aerospace Engineer Award” from Neil Armstrong, the first man on the moon, an honor bestowed to less than 2% of Purdue AAE graduates in 2011.
As a Florida Bar Board Certified Civil Trial and Business Litigation specialist, Corso focuses his practice on the defense of non-medical professionals, including lawyers, accountants, architects, engineers, and surveyors. His expertise extends to product liability cases, copyright/trademark infringement, and other general tort defense matters. Given his wealth of engineering and legal knowledge, Corso is a sought-after speaker on topics such as legal management, ethics, contracts, and drone law.
Corso has received numerous awards and recognitions throughout his career, including the “2022 Florida Bar Board Certified Lawyer of the Year” with the Justice Harry Lee Anstead Award. His consistent recognition by Florida Super Lawyers® magazine since 2007 and inclusion in the “Top 100” list of Florida lawyers (2019-2022) further exemplify his legal proficiency. Naples Illustrated magazine has consistently honored him as a “Top Lawyer” in legal malpractice law and product liability litigation since 2018, and he has been recognized by Florida Trend magazine’s Legal Elite® and Best Lawyers in America.
Before joining Henderson Franklin, Corso served as a United States Air Force Captain and successfully concluded his military career in the JAG lawyer program. He obtained his undergraduate degree in Aeronautics and Astronautics from Purdue University and earned his law degree from Villanova University. Corso may be reached at 239-344-1170 or via email at michael.corso@henlaw.com.
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. With a legacy dating back to 1924, Henderson Franklin has been instrumental in shaping homes, businesses, and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples. For more information on Corso or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
