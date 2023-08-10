Benchmark International Facilitated the Transaction of TDS Erectors Inc., (DBA. TDS Erectors & Crane Service) and Capital Extension Crane & Lift
Ashdown, AR, August 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark is pleased to announce the transaction between TDS Erectors, Inc. and Capital Extension Crane & Lift. The transaction represents a strategic expansion for Capital Extension as they look to achieve scale through acquisitions.
TDS Erectors, Inc. (doing business as TDS Erectors & Crane Service) is a family-owned general contractor in Ashdown, Arkansas. They offer various services such as: crane and rigging rental, equipment installation, steel fabrication, industrial maintenance, and more. Barbara Day and the late Thomas Day established the business in 1973. Their son Steve Day now holds the reigns of the business. Since its inception, the company has become a versatile general contractor serving industrial markets nationwide.
SouthWorth Capital Management is a family firm that specializes in private investments across various industries. Capital Extension Crane & Lift, a portfolio company of SouthWorth, is an equipment rental company providing reliable alternatives to equipment ownership across a wide range of markets. Initially formed in response to shifting dynamics around capital expenditures, Capital Extension seeks to build a national crane & rigging platform through disciplined acquisitions, dynamic capital allocation, and improved fleet productivity.
“The addition of TDS Erectors to CEX represents another step toward realizing our vision to build a national crane & rigging platform. TDS will extend and diversify our geographic and end markets while adding new service and equipment categories. TDS, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, has built an exceptional company dedicated to serving its employees and customers. We’re excited to grow the business and continue their legacy.” -President Garland Robeson, Capital Extension Crane & Lift
Benchmark International brought a flurry of buyers to the table for this opportunity, which led to multiple offers for the seller’s review. This ultimately resulted in an offer that the seller was eager to move forward with. The seller was open to the structure offered, and a good rapport was forged with the buyer because of the opportunities it presented for his employees in the future. All parties worked together to successfully close this transaction. Any bumps in the road that were encountered during due diligence were taken in stride, to maintain their course to the end goal.
“It was a pleasure to work not only with our client since the start of our time together but with every party involved in this transaction. We look forward to continuing to watch Capital Extension grow in the future and wish everyone the best moving forward.” - Transaction Associate Emilia Muniz, Benchmark International
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $10 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International's transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook's Global League Tables.
