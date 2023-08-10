Benchmark International Facilitated the Transaction of IEM Energy Consultants to White Wolf Capital
Alexandria, MN, August 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- IEM Energy Consultants (the seller) is an independent consulting company in the power generation and energy sectors. IEM supports its clients in operations, maintenance, and asset management within the power generation, process facilities, and related industries. IEM was established in 1998, and has developed proven commercial and asset management frameworks, customizable to their clients' needs. This approach ensures competitive commercial agreements and optimized operations.
White Wolf Capital (the buyer) is a private investment firm that began operations in 2011. Their focus is on making direct and indirect investments in leading North American middle-market companies. White Wolf initiated their platform investment, Critical Energy Infrastructure Services (CEIS), to partner with and acquire companies concentrated on providing services to the critical energy infrastructure industry. IEM marks the third acquisition made under the CEIS platform.
"The owners of IEM Energy Consultants built an incredible business in the niche power consulting space. Their reputation for providing exceptional service paved the way for finding interested partners. White Wolf realized IEM would be a great strategic fit into their growing offering to the critical energy infrastructure industry." – Matthew Kekelis, Director, Benchmark International.
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $10 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
