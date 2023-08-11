Carol Sharp Appointed President & CEO of The Night Ministry
Human services leader Carol J. Sharp has been named President & CEO of The Night Ministry, an innovative provider of services to Chicago's unhoused population.
Chicago, IL, August 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- After a national search, human services leader Carol J. Sharp has been named President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of The Night Ministry, an agency that provides human connection, housing support and health care to those who are unhoused or experiencing poverty.
A Chicago native, Sharp brings a deep passion for serving marginalized communities. Throughout her career, she has been dedicated to enhancing the living, learning, and earning potential of under-resourced and underrepresented youth and young adults. Her unwavering commitment to mobilizing evidence-based resources that provide access has empowered future leaders to achieve beyond the limitations imposed by their community influences.
“Carol is a visionary and collaborative leader with a powerful commitment to The Night Ministry’s mission and values,” said Michael Borromeo, Chair of The Night Ministry’s Board of Directors. “Her role as President & CEO is culmination of her personal and professional path and the opportunity to provide deeper impact in the lives of those who are unhoused or experiencing poverty.”
Before joining The Night Ministry, Sharp held influential leadership positions at Youth Guidance, Girls Inc. of Chicago, and Perspectives Charter Schools. Under her leadership, she has played a pivotal role in shaping organizational operations, cultivating donors and partnerships, and championing the design and implementation of comprehensive program strategies that have supported youth in healthy living, academic achievement and life skills development.
She has also served as Senior Director of College Counseling & Community Partnerships at the Chicago Scholars Foundation, where she played an integral role in facilitating educator and youth development programs and leading a collaborative of attuned organizations striving to improve graduation rates for first-generation college students.
“The Night Ministry continues to serve as a cornerstone for our collective approach to bridging gaps across Chicago's unhoused communities,” Sharp said. “As President & CEO, I have a great deal of appreciation and pride to be working with our passionate and dedicated team to advance the organization's legacy.”
Sharp holds a Master of Public Administration & Nonprofit Mission-Driven Management from the Illinois Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Arts from American InterContinental University. She remains an active member of the American Society of Public Administrators and has previously served as Past President of the Chicago Chapter.
Sharp will assume her responsibilities as President & CEO of The Night Ministry on August 14, 2023.
The Night Ministry engaged Kittleman & Associates in Chicago to conduct a search for its President & CEO. Kittleman & Associates is a national executive search firm that specializes in the recruitment of CEOs for tax-exempt nonprofit organizations, public charities and philanthropic organizations. Kittleman recruits leaders for the entire nonprofit sector including human services and organizations serving unhoused populations; health care; foundations; and advocacy organizations. For more information, visit https://www.kittlemansearch.com/.
The Night Ministry is a Chicago-based organization whose mission is to provide human connection, housing support and health care to those who are unhoused or experiencing poverty. With an open heart and an affirmation of shared humanity, The Night Ministry compassionately accepts each individual as they are and works alongside them to advocate for their immediate physical, emotional and social needs. For more information, visit https://www.thenightministry.org.
A Chicago native, Sharp brings a deep passion for serving marginalized communities. Throughout her career, she has been dedicated to enhancing the living, learning, and earning potential of under-resourced and underrepresented youth and young adults. Her unwavering commitment to mobilizing evidence-based resources that provide access has empowered future leaders to achieve beyond the limitations imposed by their community influences.
“Carol is a visionary and collaborative leader with a powerful commitment to The Night Ministry’s mission and values,” said Michael Borromeo, Chair of The Night Ministry’s Board of Directors. “Her role as President & CEO is culmination of her personal and professional path and the opportunity to provide deeper impact in the lives of those who are unhoused or experiencing poverty.”
Before joining The Night Ministry, Sharp held influential leadership positions at Youth Guidance, Girls Inc. of Chicago, and Perspectives Charter Schools. Under her leadership, she has played a pivotal role in shaping organizational operations, cultivating donors and partnerships, and championing the design and implementation of comprehensive program strategies that have supported youth in healthy living, academic achievement and life skills development.
She has also served as Senior Director of College Counseling & Community Partnerships at the Chicago Scholars Foundation, where she played an integral role in facilitating educator and youth development programs and leading a collaborative of attuned organizations striving to improve graduation rates for first-generation college students.
“The Night Ministry continues to serve as a cornerstone for our collective approach to bridging gaps across Chicago's unhoused communities,” Sharp said. “As President & CEO, I have a great deal of appreciation and pride to be working with our passionate and dedicated team to advance the organization's legacy.”
Sharp holds a Master of Public Administration & Nonprofit Mission-Driven Management from the Illinois Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Arts from American InterContinental University. She remains an active member of the American Society of Public Administrators and has previously served as Past President of the Chicago Chapter.
Sharp will assume her responsibilities as President & CEO of The Night Ministry on August 14, 2023.
The Night Ministry engaged Kittleman & Associates in Chicago to conduct a search for its President & CEO. Kittleman & Associates is a national executive search firm that specializes in the recruitment of CEOs for tax-exempt nonprofit organizations, public charities and philanthropic organizations. Kittleman recruits leaders for the entire nonprofit sector including human services and organizations serving unhoused populations; health care; foundations; and advocacy organizations. For more information, visit https://www.kittlemansearch.com/.
The Night Ministry is a Chicago-based organization whose mission is to provide human connection, housing support and health care to those who are unhoused or experiencing poverty. With an open heart and an affirmation of shared humanity, The Night Ministry compassionately accepts each individual as they are and works alongside them to advocate for their immediate physical, emotional and social needs. For more information, visit https://www.thenightministry.org.
Contact
The Night MinistryContact
Burke Patten
773-506-6025
www.thenightministry.org
Burke Patten
773-506-6025
www.thenightministry.org
Categories