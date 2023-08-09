Office Productivity Device by Heads Up Lock Reduces Restroom Anxiety for Back-to-Work Employees
Finally; a workplace productivity tool that workers and management can enthusiastically agree on.
Los Gatos, CA, August 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A serious tug-of-war exists between employers and employees right now concerning remote work policies. The work-from-home group has become content to their long standing work-from-home routine. Employers argue that having face to face interaction in the office will promote better communication, collaboration, and spark new ideas. However, new tools available on the market suggest common ground is not as far-fetched as one may think. Both groups must team up to achieve the same outcome. Getting the work completed in the most effective way possible is the shared goal. People after all are the company’s most valuable asset as well as their competitive edge.
Common Ground with Productivity
There is one thing employers and employees can all agree on. Happiness inspires productivity. Employers are looking for new and innovative ways to accomplish work results. The old workforce does not necessarily share the same views as the new workforce. Today, management is more open than ever before to finding creative ways to attract people working from home to return to the office. Employers are asking, Are there affordable ways to add convenience to make the work environment more attractive and comfortable? One of management’s new goals is finding new ways to provide comfort to their workforce.
As we move into this new digital era of how work is performed in America, there is one subject, which is not often discussed. This topic is restroom usage. What do restrooms have to do with productivity? Do employees know when the restroom is occupied? If not, the company could be losing money. Most employers are not aware they are losing productivity when employees are standing in line to use the restroom. If nothing else, the waiting is a distraction from the job especially when one has to go soon.
Restroom anxiety is real. Walking in to a single-stall restroom is one thing, yet finding it locked and having to wait can lead to frustration, embarrassment, and lost sales. In some situations, the restroom can be several hundred feet away and or out of sight. Not knowing whether the restroom is available suddenly becomes a time-consuming conundrum. Additionally, if people outside of the restroom know that it is occupied, they will be less likely to disturb someone inside. This knowledge provides good communication and employees will be more likely to wait their turn.
At some point, everyone has had the uncomfortable experience of having to wait in front of a locked restroom door (seemingly forever) wondering if the person inside has died. This scenario is more common than one may think. People (especially management) do not realize that this scenario is costing the company money in lost productivity. In the case of restaurant owners, the waiting means slower table turnover. A distracted customer has less time to purchase products. Customer discomfort and inconvenience translates to lost sales.
A Solution Exists
Now, there is an answer. The Heads Up Lock Company provides a restroom-occupied indicator light, which makes it easy to see from a distance indicating when a single stall restroom is occupied. The red/green light combination improves productivity and reduces costs by saving all workers’ time, which all but eliminates restroom lines.
According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), “The standard requires employers to allow employees prompt access to sanitary facilities. Restrictions on access must be reasonable and may not cause extended delays." The Heads Up Lock more than meets this requirement.
With businesses continuing to upgrade their facilities to entice a returning workforce, building owners are looking for new ways to keep their customers and employees safe and happy.
Heads Up Lock Company owner Bruce Roberts states, “Business owners and office managers are asking, Am I portraying the professional image and standards I want my workforce to strive for? Are there any new restroom products that will increase their comfort level while maintaining productivity?”
Roberts continues, “Until now, there has been little office management could do to address their employees basic needs to use the restroom. You’ve heard the statement, knowledge is power." Giving the employee the power to make their own decision of when to go greatly reduces workplace anxiety. It provides more options.”
About the Product
The Heads Up Lock indicator is affordable, easy-to-install, and 100% accurate. Accuracy is critically important since if the product is not accurate, people will quickly lose confidence in it. Compared to unreliable infrared and motion sensors, which can produce false readings, product testing has shown high reliability. Failure is not an option.
How does it work? The Heads Up Lock indicator light mounts on the wall or ceiling outside of the restroom. The device can even be displayed in another room or multiple locations. A light turns red when the restroom is occupied and green when available. Viewing from a distance can easily occur and reduces lines outside of the restroom. Productive time lost from restroom breaks can be significant when employees must wait in line.
The 100% accuracy of the Heads Up Lock makes it an intriguing product to solve an age-old problem. The device has become a trusted workplace ally in many companies including McDonalds and Facebook. Once installed, there is no maintenance required. If building power is lost, the device will automatically re-set itself. A kit includes everything needed to install by a qualified handyman. This affordable, low-risk investment can show how much management is dedicated to the welfare and comfort of their employees. The kit can be used for all single-stall restrooms, such as offices, commercial buildings, restaurants, manufacturing plants, convenience stores, supermarkets, hair salons, medical clinics, banks, and schools plus more.
Contact
