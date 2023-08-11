Vantage Circle Bags the Great Place to Work® Certification for the Third Consecutive Year
New Delhi, India, August 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Vantage Circle, a leading global SaaS company, has been Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India (from 07, 2023 to 07, 2024). Vantage Circle has been certified for the third consecutive year by Great Place to Work Institute. The certification is based entirely on employee feedback and organizational experiences.
The Great Place to Work® certification is awarded based on an in-depth evaluation of employees' experiences and feedback and an assessment of the organization's workplace culture, policies, and practices. Achieving this certification for three consecutive years underscores Vantage Circle's unwavering dedication to creating an environment where employees feel valued, inspired, and motivated to excel.
Vantage Circle believes in putting employees first, recognizing their contributions, and offering opportunities for professional growth and personal development. Through a range of employee benefits and engagement programs, Vantage Circle aims to enhance work-life balance, promote well-being, and cultivate a sense of belonging among its workforce.
“Our team has always been at the heart of our success, and this certification is a testament to their unwavering commitment and passion. We continuously strive to create a workplace that fosters creativity, diversity, and collaboration, and this recognition validates our efforts,” quoted Partha Neog, CEO and Co-founder of Vantage Circle
On the achievement, Anjan Pathak, CTO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle, stated, “We are extremely proud of this achievement as it reflects the dedication of our entire team. Our commitment to creating a workplace that fosters a sense of community, trust, and respect has resulted in this significant recognition. We will continue to invest in our people and their growth, ensuring that Vantage Circle remains an employer of choice.”
About Vantage Circle:
Vantage Circle is a global SaaS platform that drives holistic Employee Engagement using Rewards & Recognition, Wellness, Feedback, and Exclusive Perks. With Vantage Circle's holistic platform, companies only need one platform to focus on the four major engagement areas: rewards and recognition, corporate discounts, employee feedback, and employee wellness. The company’s innovative and research-based solutions are designed to unlock employee engagement and unleash employee potential to drive productivity. The user base is a massive 2M+ employees from leading corporations like Infosys, WIPRO, Airtel, Bosch, Tata Communication, and many more. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.
About Great Place to Work®: Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions.
