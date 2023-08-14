Latest ezPaycheck Payroll Software Now Supports Flexible Social Security Number Masking
ezPaycheck 2023 is flexible for states that require employee Social Security numbers to be masked and for those that require it not be masked. Test drive at halfpricesoft.comfor more details.
Atlanta, GA, August 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Taking proactive measures to protect employee information, such as masking SSNs on paychecks, can foster a sense of trust and security among employees. With ezPaycheck payroll software from Halfpricesoft.com, there is a new easy to use feature to mask the Social Security number. In today’s business world, states require specifically how social security should be displayed on payroll checks.
Masking or partially redacting Social Security numbers (SSNs) on paychecks can provide several benefits in terms of security and privacy. Here are a few reasons why it might be advantageous:
-Identity Theft Protection: SSNs are highly sensitive and valuable personal information. Masking the SSN on paychecks can reduce the risk of identity theft. If a paycheck is lost or stolen, an individual's full SSN won't be readily available to potential fraudsters.
-Privacy Enhancement: Redacting SSNs on paychecks helps protect an individual's privacy. In some cases, employees may feel uncomfortable with their SSNs being openly displayed on their pay stubs, especially if these stubs are accessible to others. By masking the SSN, it limits the exposure of personal information to unauthorized individuals.
-Masking SSNs on paychecks can help organizations fulfill their obligations under regulations, ensuring that they handle sensitive data appropriately.
Reduced Risk of Internal Fraud: In an organizational setting, masking SSNs on paychecks can help.
“Newest ezPaycheck 2023 payroll software offers a flexible option to mask or show the social security number for employees on a check depending on state requirements.“ said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge.
ezPaycheck business payroll software is an innovative and inexpensive application catering to small and midsize business owners new to payroll processing. The graphical interface allows Human Resources and business owners to print paychecks as well as W2, W3, 940, 941 forms all within one software application.
New and seasoned business owners are invited to visit halfpricesoft.com and download ezPaycheck for up to 30 days with no cost or obligation. The download includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of ezPaycheck’s exciting features, including the intuitive graphical interface, without wasting time entering data. (Please note: TRIAL appears on checks and forms until the purchased license key is entered).
Priced at $139 per installation and released each per calendar year for a single installation, ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. To start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at halfpricesoft.com
About Halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
