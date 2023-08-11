The Staenberg Group Promotes Lauren Rohrbach to Vice President of Portfolio Management

St. Louis, Missouri-based commercial real estate firm, The Staenberg Group (TSG) congratulates Lauren Rohrbach on her promotion to Vice President of Portfolio Management. Serving the TSG Properties team as a Lease Analyst for the past seven years, Rohrbach plans to utilize her previous experience to optimize the Portfolio Management department’s internal procedures for continuous client service experience enrichment.