The Staenberg Group Promotes Lauren Rohrbach to Vice President of Portfolio Management
St. Louis, Missouri-based commercial real estate firm, The Staenberg Group (TSG) congratulates Lauren Rohrbach on her promotion to Vice President of Portfolio Management. Serving the TSG Properties team as a Lease Analyst for the past seven years, Rohrbach plans to utilize her previous experience to optimize the Portfolio Management department’s internal procedures for continuous client service experience enrichment.
TSG developments introduce communities throughout the United States to various retail businesses comprising big box retailers, retail pharmacies, supermarkets, discount, niche, and warehouse retailers.
“My goal is to cultivate easy and productive team member connections within the department [Portfolio Management], allowing us to do our best work and provide our clients with gratifying, lucrative, productive, and trusting partnerships,” said Rohrbach.
Assembled to secure and preserve tenant relationships, the TSG Portfolio Management department maintains and organizes all dates, documents, and information pertinent to client leases, centralizing the firm’s real estate data.
Since 2016, Rohrbach has fulfilled her responsibilities encompassing the day-to-day operations of TSG’s three million-square-foot tenant portfolio, ensuring smooth multi-department communication as the key liaison between the accounting, leasing, and asset management departments.
“I have learned so much from Michael [Staenberg] and the talented team he has built at The Staenberg Group,” Rohrbach added.
“It is beyond inspirational and fulfilling to work with and watch team members apply their excellence as we transform land or existing buildings into vibrant, polished centers.”
Before joining TSG, Rohrbach advanced through several positions at Regions Bank in various St. Louis-area retail branch locations over ten years. Spending half of her employee tenure in a leadership position for the financial corporation, Rohrbach developed a multi-faceted management mindset that met the organization’s and customers’ needs.
Rohrbach graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia as a double major with a Bachelor's in Journalism and a Bachelor’s of Arts in Art History. She prefers to spend her free time with her family, playing golf, and working in her garden. Most recently, she has picked up pickleball, admitting, “I’m terrible! But it has been a blast learning to play!”
About The Staenberg Group
The Staenberg Group is a full-spectrum real estate and development firm that provides design, management, and leasing of retail, restaurant, and entertainment centers. Beyond development, TSG Properties engages in the communities in which they operate through direct philanthropic gifts with the determination to make neighborhoods stronger, healthier, and more sustainable.
For more information, please visit www(dot)tsgproperties(dot)com(slash).
Contact
Michael Staenberg
(314) 513-1500
www.tsgproperties.com/
