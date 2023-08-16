NeuroUX Launches Neurologger, Enabling Real-Time Data for Behavioral and Wellness Research
Dover, DE, August 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- NeuroUX, a leading health-tech company involved in developing technology platforms for cognitive and behavioral health research, announced the launch of Neurologger. This advanced mobile sensing application which now is available on both Android and iOS platforms, is set to redefine the landscape of behavioral health research offering new avenues for capturing participants’ everyday experiences into research insights using participants’ personal smartphones.
In behavioral health studies, researchers often rely on self-reported measures from participants, which can be susceptible to inaccuracies or biases. With Neurologger, researchers can now access real-time data from the participant’s environment, presenting a more authentic snapshot of their daily experiences. With the introduction of Neurologger, NeuroUX remains at the forefront of ever-evolving research methodologies.
Designed with a vision to bridge the gap between traditional lab-based studies and real-world settings, Neurologger empowers researchers with a platform that effortlessly collects passive data from participants’ mobile devices. By harnessing a series of information spanning GPS coordinates, ambient noise, battery health, weather data, accelerometer, and gyroscope data, Neurologger encapsulates every minute of daily life, translating them into valuable insights for behavioral and wellness studies.
"Neurologger marks a paradigm shift in behavioral research. It empowers researchers to explore human behavior in a more natural and unobtrusive manner," says Dr. Derek Lomas, CEO of NeuroUX. “It also reflects our commitment to providing researchers with a tool that simplifies their work while enhancing the depth and authenticity of their findings.”
As NeuroUX continues to reshape the boundaries of cognitive and behavioral research, researchers and institutions worldwide are invited to explore the possibilities unlocked by Neurologger. To learn more about Neurologger and its transformative impact, visit https://www.getneuroux.com/neurologger
