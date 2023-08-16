Biotechnology in Healthcare at the Government Biotechnology Innovation Summit
Defense Strategies Institute's Inaugural Government Biotechnology Innovation Summit will take place this September 27-28 in National Harbor, MD.
National Harbor, MD, August 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- With only 6 weeks to go, Defense Strategies Institute is excited to provide the topic of the day one panel discussion at the Inaugural Government Biotechnology Innovation Summit, occurring this September 27-28 in National Harbor, MD.
At this year’s summit, Sara Imhof, PhD, Senior Director of Integration, Focused Initiative Team, North Carolina Biotechnology Center will moderate the panel discussion titled “Biotechnology in Healthcare: Advancements, Challenges, and Future Prospects.” Panelists include, Sean Biggerstaff, PhD, Acting Deputy Assistant Director, R&E, Defense Health Agency and Maj Scott McKeithen, USAF, Chief, Health Data and Analytics, Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office.
This panel will focus on the role of biotechnology in transforming healthcare within the United States government. It will discuss the latest advancements in genomics, precision medicine, and personalized therapies. Furthermore, panelists will explore the future prospects of biotechnology, including the potential impact of artificial intelligence and machine learning in healthcare decision-making and the importance of fostering collaborations between academia, industry, and government agencies.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Government Biotechnology Innovation Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://biotech.dsigroup.org/.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802. To register online, and to view the complete summit agenda, please visit: https://biotech.dsigroup.org/.
