Durham Veterans Resource Fair & Stand Down
This event offers a multitude of services and resources to the veteran population including (but not limited to), housing, education, veterans benefits information, employment, social enrichment, healthcare, and legal assistance. Over 60 vendors will be in attendance.
Durham, NC, August 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Joel Fund is excited to announce this year's Veterans Resource Fair and Stand Down taking place in Durham on September 16, 2023. This event offers a multitude of services and resources to the veteran population including (but not limited to), housing, education, veterans benefits information, employment, social enrichment, healthcare, and legal assistance. Over 60 vendors will be in attendance.
This is a great opportunity for veterans and their families to interact with the community, enjoy a free lunch, and gather important information to further support them in their lives. Beginning at 8:00am, registration is free and will be completed onsite. Coffee and donuts will also be served starting at 8:00 am.
This event will take place at 2601 Hillsborough Road at the Family Life Center building in Durham, NC 27701 from 8:30 am to 2:00pm. For more information, please visit The Joel Fund's website.
Contact
Brooke Dickhart
919-247-9333
www.thejoelfund.org
