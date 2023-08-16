Benchmark International Facilitated the Transaction of Monarch Title to The Walker Agency
Columbia, MO, August 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Monarch Title (seller) is a multi-location Missouri-based title insurance agency. They offer a full suite of closing services as well as title insurance. Their services include escrow closings, refinance closings, title searches, letter reports, 1031 exchanges, and construction disbursement. Monarch Title has forged a robust reputation in Missouri for providing premier title insurance services. This is exemplified by their strategic relationships with lenders, banks, mortgage companies, realtors, and attorneys.
“Without Benchmark International’s substantial network of potential buyers and their marketing strategy specific to my company, we would not have had the opportunity to close this transaction with the Walker Agency. I would highly recommend their services! Each person I worked with was very professional, a great communicator, and very thorough with their marketing presentation, ultimately setting us up for success. They were always available to answer questions and provide clarification during the process. I always felt they were part of my team during the entire sales transaction.” – Owner Chuck Bowmen, Monarch Title
The Walker Agency (buyer) offers expertise in employee benefits, Medicare, long-term care, life insurance, and financial instruments. The new addition of Monarch Title enables The Walker Agency to continue adding to its already extensive suite of services.
“Both buyer and seller worked tirelessly to make this transaction happen. This was a great example of hard work paying off for all parties involved. We at Benchmark International wish everyone success in this new chapter.” – Director Matthew Kekelis, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $10 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
“Without Benchmark International’s substantial network of potential buyers and their marketing strategy specific to my company, we would not have had the opportunity to close this transaction with the Walker Agency. I would highly recommend their services! Each person I worked with was very professional, a great communicator, and very thorough with their marketing presentation, ultimately setting us up for success. They were always available to answer questions and provide clarification during the process. I always felt they were part of my team during the entire sales transaction.” – Owner Chuck Bowmen, Monarch Title
The Walker Agency (buyer) offers expertise in employee benefits, Medicare, long-term care, life insurance, and financial instruments. The new addition of Monarch Title enables The Walker Agency to continue adding to its already extensive suite of services.
“Both buyer and seller worked tirelessly to make this transaction happen. This was a great example of hard work paying off for all parties involved. We at Benchmark International wish everyone success in this new chapter.” – Director Matthew Kekelis, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $10 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Categories